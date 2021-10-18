Lust proves a class act as he makes all for easy Gowran Park success

Lust proved the class-act at Monday’s additional meeting in Gowran Park as he made all to land the Lengthen Your Odds With BetVictor Handicap convincingly by six lengths.

The Fastnet Rock gelding, a half-brother to recent Group 3 scorer Maker Of Kings, was sent off 2/1 favourite to register his third win. Colin Keane dictated the pace, poached a clear lead early in the straight and drove him out to slam Skilled Warrior.

Lust was a second winner in 24 hours provided by Ger Lyons for owners Newtown Anner Stud Farm, following the listed success of Thunder Kiss in Naas on Sunday. He was also the second leg of a double for champion-jockey Keane, successful in the opening nursey on Pale Moonlight for Dermot Weld, a brace which brings his record-breaking total for the season to 134.

Shane Lyons stated: This fellow was the class horse in the race and won like it.

“He loves that soft ground and, while we would have been very confident over seven furlongs, we weren’t so sure about the mile. But this is a nice track to get a trip and Colin got an easy lead on him.”

After his win in the nursery, on Pale Moonlight, Keane commented: “She handles an ease and the extra trip and headgear helped her. She’s a brave, straight forward filly and tries very hard.”

It was a mixed day for Seamus Heffernan, successful on 17/2 shot Sweet November for in-form John McConnell in a division of the 45-65 handicap.

Earlier, Heffernan was in trouble with the stewards following his riding of runner-up While You’re Up in a division of the three-year-old 45-65 handicap, beaten a length and a quarter by Kevin Coleman’s Derry Lad, on whom apprentice Jake Coen rode out his 10lb. claim.

Heffernan was found guilty of using his whip with excessive frequency and, taking his record into consideration, was handed a 10-day ban, which will start on November 1, the day after the turf season closes, and which will rule him out of action in Dundalk for the entire month of November and into December.

Mark McNiff saddled 33/1 newcomer Secret Vision to land the Extra Places Everyday At BetVictor Maiden impressively under Gavin Ryan.

The Elzaam gelding, travelled well and, when sent to challenge between horses in the straight, stretched clear in impressive style to score by seven and a half lengths from favourite Tall Story.

Ryan said: “Mark told me that he has always worked well and that he thought he’d win a maiden.

“The plan was to keep it simple and get him into a nice rhythm.

“He took me into the race really well and put the race to bed very easily. It was a good performance.”

Front-running tactics paid off for Shane Foley on Gearoid Brouder’s Astrophysicist in the second division of the three-year-old 45-65 handicap, making all and toughing it out to triumph by five lengths.