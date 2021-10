Just the all-weather action at Dundalk today in Ireland, and Ambitious can take the finale, the Book Online At DundalkStadium.com Maiden.

Kieran Cotter’s runner made his debut in a Curragh maiden and forfeited all chance by breaking particularly slowly.

However, there were distinct signs of ability before he was allowed to coast home in sixth place, after which his rider said that the saddle had slipped.

While he has a considerable margin to find with the experienced Plezantlysurprised, who finished two places but more than six lengths in front of him, it is not hard to make a case for him being able to reverse the form.

Palifico has some decent form and might be the one to chase him home, though money for debutant Alala would be worth noting as this is a weak-looking contest, and she wouldn’t have to be a star to be deeply involved.

Tooreen Angel’s two wins to date have come at Dundalk and she can record a third course and distance victory by taking the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Handicap for Fozzy Stack.

Fifth on her return to this venue, last month, for today’s jockey, Olivia Shanahan, she was noted making significant late headway and if able to hang around a little closer to the pace through the early stages, she will be hard to hold in the closing stages.

Zozimus ran a fine race in the English Cambridgeshire on his most recent start and a run to that sort of level would make him very hard to beat in the BetVictor Loyalty Club Handicap.

Donnacha O’Brien’s three-year-old has run four times at this track and won once and was placed on two occasions. He hasn’t yet won over today’s trip, but he finished a close third over ten furlongs in April at Cork.

His latest effort suggests he is as good as if not better than ever and can earn an overdue second victory.