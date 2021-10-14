Curragh report: Sissoko enters Derby calculations after impressive run

Trainer Donnacha O’Brien hopes that he has “a Derby horse” in Sissoko, impressive winner of the Friarstown Stud
Gavin Ryan onboard Sissoko comes home to win the Friarstown Stud Irish EBF Maiden. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 21:48
John Ryan

Trainer Donnacha O’Brien hopes that he has “a Derby horse” in Sissoko, impressive winner of the Friarstown Stud 2-Y-0 Maiden at the Curragh on Thursday.

Having his second start, Justin Carty’s Australia colt mastered Ballydoyle hope Sun King (who had set a strong pace and had enjoyed a clear lead for most of the nine-furlong journey) approaching the furlong-pole and, shaken up by Gavin Ryan, stretched clear to triumph by six lengths.

“We’ve always thought a lot of him.

“He’s in the (Group 1) Vertem Futurity, or there’s the Eyrefield at Leopardstown for him.

“But I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s him finished for the season and we’ll bring him back for a Derby trial in the spring.

“I’m certainly hoping he’s a Derby horse.”

In-form Jessica Harrington delivered a double for Newtown Anner Stud Farm, highlighted by the Lope De Vega filly Dark Vega, against the boys, in the opening Bill Hanlon Memorial 2-Y-0 Maiden.

Newcomer Boundless Ocean mastered favourite Amortentia at the furlong-pole and looked set for victory but was collared close home and beaten a neck by the Nathan Crosse-ridden 22/1 shot Dark Vega.

The Harrington/Newtown Anner double was completed when Anner Castle, gelded since his last run (in Roscommon in mid-August) captured the Hollywoodbets Now Steaming All Irish Racing Maiden.

Tramore report: Double joy for local trainer Declan Queally

