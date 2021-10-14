Curragh report: Sissoko enters Derby calculations after impressive run

Trainer Donnacha O’Brien hopes that he has “a Derby horse” in Sissoko, impressive winner of the Friarstown Stud 2-Y-0 Maiden at the Curragh on Thursday.
Having his second start, Justin Carty’s Australia colt mastered Ballydoyle hope Sun King (who had set a strong pace and had enjoyed a clear lead for most of the nine-furlong journey) approaching the furlong-pole and, shaken up by Gavin Ryan, stretched clear to triumph by six lengths.
“We’ve always thought a lot of him.
“He’s in the (Group 1) Vertem Futurity, or there’s the Eyrefield at Leopardstown for him.
“But I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s him finished for the season and we’ll bring him back for a Derby trial in the spring.
“I’m certainly hoping he’s a Derby horse.”
In-form Jessica Harrington delivered a double for Newtown Anner Stud Farm, highlighted by the Lope De Vega filly Dark Vega, against the boys, in the opening Bill Hanlon Memorial 2-Y-0 Maiden.
Newcomer Boundless Ocean mastered favourite Amortentia at the furlong-pole and looked set for victory but was collared close home and beaten a neck by the Nathan Crosse-ridden 22/1 shot Dark Vega.
The Harrington/Newtown Anner double was completed when Anner Castle, gelded since his last run (in Roscommon in mid-August) captured the Hollywoodbets Now Steaming All Irish Racing Maiden.