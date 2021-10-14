Curragh report: Sissoko enters Derby calculations after impressive run

Trainer Donnacha O’Brien hopes that he has “a Derby horse” in Sissoko, impressive winner of the Friarstown Stud 2-Y-0 Maiden at the Curragh on Thursday.

Having his second start, Justin Carty’s Australia colt mastered Ballydoyle hope Sun King (who had set a strong pace and had enjoyed a clear lead for most of the nine-furlong journey) approaching the furlong-pole and, shaken up by Gavin Ryan, stretched clear to triumph by six lengths.