Curragh and Tramore tips: Amortentia poised to make it third time lucky in maiden

Champagne Sparkles failed to make the mark in two runs in bumpers and four over hurdles but can make a winning start over fences in the Waterford Greenway Beginners’ Chase. Gordon Elliott’s five-year-old is closely related to the stable’s Sire Du Berlais and has been found a fantastic opportunity to belatedly break his duck.
12:40 Amortentia (nap)
1:10 Sissoko
1:40 New York City
2:15 Flora
2:50 Siofra
3:25 Racy Lacey
4:00 Olivia Valere
4:35 Showmolina
12:40 Reigning Profit
1:10 Zuhra
1:40 Life In Colour
2:15 Six Feet Apart
2:50 Crassus
3:25 Pike County
4:00 Coffeemeanscoffee
4:35 Stay Local
1:00 Eternal Story
1:30 Downthecellar
2:02 Broomfield Hall
2:37 Supreme Vinnie
3:12 Tisadream
3:47 Champagne Sparkles (nb)
4:22 Tempo Chapter Two
1:00 She Is A Contender
1:30 Coolnacritta
2:02 Shuil Valentine
2:37 Paddy Wickla
3:12 Chesterville
3:47 Ran Rite
4:22 The Waltzer