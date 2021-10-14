Curragh and Tramore tips: Amortentia poised to make it third time lucky in maiden

Flat action in the Curragh, National Hunt in Tramore, and the nap comes in the first in the County Kildare venue, where Amortentia can make it third time lucky by taking the Bill Hanlon Memorial Irish EBF Maiden.

Joseph O’Brien’s colt found only Manu Et Corde too good when making his debut in July at Leopardstown and, on the back of that, was strongly fancied to go one place better at Dundalk but again found one too good. On that occasion, it was Absolute Ruler, but the selection lost little in defeat as he and the winner pulled a long way clear of the remainder. The winner then gave the form some substance by going close in a Group 2 on his next start.

Both of Amortentia’s starts to date were over a mile, but the drop back to seven will be no problem to him, and he can make the breakthrough at the expense of Reigning Profit, with obvious respect for the newcomers from Ballydoyle and from the Bolger and Murtagh stables.

New York City, whose most recent run was in the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes, will appreciate the drop back to maiden company and to five furlongs for the Hollywoodbets Money Back If 2nd To SP Fav Irish EBF Maiden, and it will be disappointing if he fails to deliver. At much bigger odds, Life In Colour is worth noting, having not had much luck in training on her only start.

In Tramore, Downthecellar can get back to winning ways in the Ardmore Handicap Hurdle. During the summer, Edward O’Grady’s horse won three on the spin at this track, all over fences, and then looked to exploit a lower mark over hurdles in a modest-looking contest at Wexford. While his jumping wasn’t as fluent as it had been over fences, he was still in front and looking likely to score until running out at the second-last. Back at this track, he can belatedly make the most of his favourable mark.

Willie Mullins seldom leaves Tramore without a winner, and Tempo Chapter Two can ensure another profitable trip to the track by taking the finale, the Copper Coast Bumper. Runner-up at Listowel on his first start for the stable, he looked to have an easier task this time and should be able to gain that overdue success. Time Gents and The Waltzer are the most interesting of his rivals.

Champagne Sparkles failed to make the mark in two runs in bumpers and four over hurdles but can make a winning start over fences in the Waterford Greenway Beginners’ Chase. Gordon Elliott’s five-year-old is closely related to the stable’s Sire Du Berlais and has been found a fantastic opportunity to belatedly break his duck.

CURRAGH

Tommy Lyons

12:40 Amortentia (nap)

1:10 Sissoko

1:40 New York City

2:15 Flora

2:50 Siofra

3:25 Racy Lacey

4:00 Olivia Valere

4:35 Showmolina

Next best

12:40 Reigning Profit

1:10 Zuhra

1:40 Life In Colour

2:15 Six Feet Apart

2:50 Crassus

3:25 Pike County

4:00 Coffeemeanscoffee

4:35 Stay Local

TRAMORE

Tommy Lyons

1:00 Eternal Story

1:30 Downthecellar

2:02 Broomfield Hall

2:37 Supreme Vinnie

3:12 Tisadream

3:47 Champagne Sparkles (nb)

4:22 Tempo Chapter Two

Next best

1:00 She Is A Contender

1:30 Coolnacritta

2:02 Shuil Valentine

2:37 Paddy Wickla

3:12 Chesterville

3:47 Ran Rite

4:22 The Waltzer