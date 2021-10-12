Ado McGuinness on the €1,000 purchase that has turned into a cash machine

It has been a season Ado McGuinness will never forget. Having scooped the €96,000 first prize in the Group 2 Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Cup in Doha last February with Bowerman, McGuinness tore into the Irish campaign with relish and has long since shattered his previous best tally of winners for a turf campaign, at 31 and counting.

Eight days ago, last year’s Down Royal Irish EBF Auction Maiden winner, A Case Of You provided his trainer with a first Group 1, responding generously to the urgings of Ronan Whelan to hit the front on the last stride in the Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp.

Now, the boss of Skylark House Stables in Hayestown, just outside the Dublin seaside suburb of Lusk, is dreaming of Breeders’ Cup Turf Spring glory in Del Mar with the Gary Devlin-owned son of Hot Streak, who has followed in the footsteps of fellow Irish EBF Auction Series graduates Helvic Dream and Laws Of Indices by progressing to become Group 1 winners this year.

This titanic trio were all bought cheaply and in Capitulation, a juvenile filly owned by Devlin in partnership with Nigel O’Hare who will take her place in next Sunday’s Irish EBF Auction Series Final at Naas, McGuinness has another virtual steal who while unlikely to follow in her stablemate’s hooves, has already provided a remarkable return for the €1,000 she was bought back for at Goffs’ online sale last February.

The Elzaam two-year-old had already been in the first four on four occasions when being rewarded with a gutsy nose triumph in the Irish EBF Auction Maiden at Bellewstown at the end of August, bagging the €12,000 first prize for connections and boosting the cut-price acquisition’s prizemoney to €26,025, while also boosting her own value considerably.

No wonder McGuinness likens her to an ATM and is optimistic that with the €120,000 pot for the Irish EBF Auction Series final being doled out down to sixth, she will depart Naas with further dividends from that initial nominal outlay.

“She’s a bit like a cash machine going racing every day, she’s bringing you back a cheque,” says McGuinness in the latest edition of the Irish EBF Auction Series Shout Out. “She’s a very honest filly. She’s in the sales at the end of the month in Newmarket. You could sell her anywhere around the world. She’s not going to be a superstar but she’ll win plenty of races.

“(The final) is definitely on the agenda… There’s no reason why she can’t gather a few quid. She’s a very honest filly and I think she’ll get a cheque somewhere. That’s the good thing about it. You don’t have to win the race, there’s great money there.”

McGuinness has been active at the yearling sales in Goffs and Tattersalls Ireland and is launching a new syndicate this week to target the total €699,000 prize money on offer from its 24 races.

“The prizemoney is huge for winning a maiden... You don’t have to win it, even being placed you’re getting a right few quid… We’re launching a new investment yearling plan. We’ve bought six or seven at the moment and we’re going to buy a few more.

“We’ll be back in Goffs and in Tatts as well. Hopefully we can gather in some more punters and investors into the yard and kick on from there. The more lottery tickets you have the better chance you have of winning the lottery. The more horses you have the better chance you have of winning these sorts of prizes.”