Thurles report: Colin Keane still one shy of record after drawing blank

Colin Keane remains one winner shy of equalling the record of most wins in an Irish Flat season and Thursday at Thurles it was the man who currently holds that record, Joseph O’Brien, who put a stay on the champion-elect’s ascension to the top of that particular tree by saddling Rekero to deny him in final race.

Keane, riding favourite Jesse Evans in the Horse & Jockey Maiden, looked to have all bases covered as they turned for home, but Rekero, bidding to compete a near 27-1 treble on the card for O’Brien, was in no mood to be denied and, under a strong ride by Declan McDonogh, dug deep to see off the market leader with just a little to spare.

O’Brien’s Voice Of Angels, who was backed to win a listed race on Champions Weekend but ran into early trouble and unshipped her rider, gained a degree of compensation with a runaway victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden which got racing underway.

Shane Crosse’s mount shared early pacesetting duties with Forever And Always but shook that one off turning for home and quickened right away to leave her rivals toiling. It was an important first winning bracket for the filly, whose dam, Ring The Bell, is out of a Group 2 winner and is a sister to Group 1 winners Hydrangea and Hermosa.

The middle leg of O’Brien’s treble came courtesy of Adelisa, who gained an overdue success in the Racing Again October 21 Maiden. A model of consistency since making a promising debut in April, she was never far off the pace in this race and was going best as they raced to the final quarter of a mile.

After racing clear into the final furlong, her jockey, Mikey Sheehy, had the luxury of easing up. Notre Belle Bete ran a solid-enough race, while Indian Sioux was short of pace at a crucial stage but stayed on nicely and will surely win when returning to a longer trip.

Sheehy, who recorded his first double just nine days previously in Cork, completed another when getting Anyonecanhaveitall home in front in the thurlesraces.ie Handicap. Brought with a late run to challenge, he had a good set-to with Dawn Of The West before forging ahead close home to win for Michael Halford.

As part of four on the day for the O’Brien clan, Aidan sent out Anchorage to take the Thurles Nursery.

The colt had to give upwards of 13lbs to all of his rivals, but it proved no burden to success as Seamie Heffernan’s mount quickened clear inside the final furlong.

Having run well in some decent maidens, his opening mark of 88 looked reasonable and, after a protracted buckle with All In The Mind in this race, he stretched clear in the style of a horse that could yet develop into a three-figure performer when stepping up to middle distances next season.

The lightly raced Fennor Cross followed up his recent Gowran success by taking the Moyne Handicap, and did so by beating the same rival, Dunum, on 1lb worse terms. The last-named was sent off favourite and gave a bold bid to justify his position, but Fennor Cross is clearly progressive and John McConnell’s horse, ridden by Donagh O’Connor, wore down his old foe in the last 50 yards to win by three parts of a length.

Wojood, who won a Tramore maiden hurdle in August, was called in from the reserves for the Littleton Handicap and made the most of the opportunity.

Ridden by Joe Doyle for Denis Hogan, he and Rock On Pedro had a ding-dong battle for the final furlong and it was he who got the nod by the narrowest of margins to secure a first Flat win on turf.