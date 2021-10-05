Galway report: Noble Yeats delivers for Ballybrit maestro Emmet Mullins

Noble Yeats continued the fine record of trainer Emmet Mullins in Ballybrit when making a successful debut in the BetVictor Beginners Chase in Galway.

Paul Byrne’s lightly-raced six-year-old, a wide-margin winner of both his bumper and maiden hurdle, produced a powerful staying performance to overhaul well-supported second favourite Gabynako, with front-running favourite Magic Daze fading to finish third, eight lengths behind the leading pair.

“He was a bit novicey at a few, making little mistakes, but nothing major,” said winning rider Brian Hayes. “It was his first run back, so he should improve plenty from today.

“He handled the ground fine and will be a nice horse for those novice chases, over a bit further, during the season. It rode like a fair race.” Gabynako’s trainer Gavin Cromwell had earlier struck, on the double, with Pour Pavore in the Ryans Handicap Hurdle and Ilikedwayurthinkin, a bit of a course specialist, in the Bet Victor Chase.

Sent off 5-6 favourite, Ilikedwayurthinkin, a dual handicap hurdle winner at the 2019 Galway Festival, gave his supported plenty of anxious moments, making a couple of serious mistakes in the back straight before coming through to chase Eleazar Des Neiges on the long uphill climb from the final fence.

To his credit, the favourite kept responding to Mark Walsh’s driving and got up late to triumph by three quarters of a length, the pair finishing 24 lengths clear of Soldier At War in third.

“He had to dig deep enough,” stated Cromwell. “His jumping let him down, but he got there. He’ll have to brush up his jumping before we try him in some of the big staying handicaps.” The Cromwell double had been initiated when Luke Dempsey produced Pour Pavore (11-1) with a well-timed challenge to see off longshot Select Opportunity and Fancy A Cosmo in the Ryans Handicap Hurdle.

The featured Guinness Handicap Chase produced a popular winner in the shape of 10-year-old mare Bridge Native, trained for the enthusiastic Real Bandits Again Syndicate by Ciaran Murphy.

Jordan Gainford’s mount emerged on top after a duel with Espion Du Chenet after front-running favourite Bold Emperor crashed at the second last when still in front.

“I was a bit worried about the weight and the ground, but she’s a brilliant servant (this was her seventh win) and jumped so well out there – it’s fantastic,” enthused Murphy. “Realistically we’re in bonus territory with her. She’ll be covered next spring, but we’ll crack on until then – we might try her in one of the good handicaps or go hunting black-type in a few mares races.” Charles Byrnes saddled Blazing Khal (Donie McInerney) to outpoint favourite Gringo D’aubrelle in the opening BetVictor Maiden Hurdle, a strong maiden for the time of year.

“It’s early days, but he’s a fine horse,” said Byrnes. “He loves that soft ground and it was a solid performance. He should come on for it and, hopefully, he can climb through the ranks.”

Gordon Elliott enjoyed better luck when 8-11 newcomer Smooth Player (Lisa O’Neill) captured the slowly-run bumper, at the expense of Cocoplum, the trainer commenting: “Lisa did the right thing to go on when she did. He’s a grand horse, a galloper, and he’ll have one more run before we put him away for next year.”