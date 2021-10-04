Colin Keane within one of equalling record for most winners in a single season

Colin Keane moved to within one of equalling the record of winners ridden in one season by taking the feature race on Monday at Tipperary, the Group 3 Coolmore US Navy Flag Concorde Stakes, aboard the Ger Lyons-trained Maker Of Kings. Soon to be crowned champion jockey for the third time, the colt was his 125th winner of a remarkable year.

Up to this race, Maker Of Kings had been a model of consistency this season, winning a Group 3 and finishing runner-up in another Group 3 and the Lincoln, but this race gave the impression that he was better than ever. Keane sat behind the pace until moving up early in the straight and when he got serious, the horse stretched out in great style to win with a considerable amount in hand.

“He’s very effective on that ground,” said Shane Lyons.

“He’s been a superstar for us all season, from the Lincoln at the start of the season all the way through to this. He ran really well the last day at Leopardstown (Group 2 on Champions Weekend) on ground that was quick for him, but this is his ground and, as Colin said, he’s probably better than a Group 3 horse on this ground.

“I don’t think there are any races for him at Ascot. We’ll be speaking with the owners before making plans, but it will be all about next year because he’s only improving with age and, on that ground, anything could happen for him next year.”

It was also a great afternoon for Billy Lee, who rode the last three winners of the season at Tipperary. While of limited ability, Cracking Name is quite the star for David Marnane, and when she raced ahead late on to take the second division of the Junction Handicap under Lee, it was the eighth win of her career and continued her sequence of winning one race every season since 2017 over this course and distance.

The winning rider doubled up in the next race, a five-furlong handicap, aboard the Ken Condon-trained Moss Tucker. Trying the minimum trip for the first time, the gelding raced prominently from the outset and, after getting the better of a good buckle with Linda Barrett, he stretched clear to beat the staying-on Iva Batt.

Condon also provided the third leg of Lee’s treble with Swift Flight, who certainly wasn’t winning out of turn in the Ballykisteen Maiden. The grey moved up stylishly to challenge inside the final furlong before picking up nicely to go clear.

The win completed a double for the owners, Newtown Anner Stud, the first leg having been for Dermot Weld and Chris Hayes. Enthrallment showed the benefit of his debut outing at the Curragh with a stamina-laden performance in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden, over nine furlongs.

Out of Magen’s Star, who won on the level and over hurdles, and from a family which appreciates plenty of cut in the ground, the colt looked in trouble turning for home, but Chris Hayes got a great tune out of his mount and got him up in the closing stages to collar Zoffman and Tourgar Raude.

Hayes doubled up when the Fozzy Stack-trained Ahandfulofsummers gained an overdue breakthrough in the Irish EBF Supporting TREO EILE Fillies’ Maiden. Runner-up in a Group 3 last season, and last seen running seventh behind Snowfall in the Irish Oaks, she travelled with class on this occasion and, brought middle in search of better ground, she found plenty to race clear of the staying-on Essential Part, with the promising Le Jardin Secret in third.

Yafordadoe is a smart Flat and jumps performer, and he notched up a third win on the Flat and fifth in all when taking the TipperaryRaces.ie Handicap for Gavin Cromwell and Gary Carroll. The five-year-old, who was runner-up to Rebellito in a Premier Handicap at the Listowel Harvest Festival, was brought wide down the straight and picked up well to beat dead-heaters Loingseoir and Big Island.

Ten-pound claimer Daniel King rode the second winner of his young career aboard the Denis Hogan-trained Plum Perfect in the first division of the Junction Handicap.

A graduate of the pony racing circuit, the 16-year-old whose brother, Connor, was champion apprentice in 2013 and 2015, has impressed in his short career to date on the track, and again looked the part as he sent this winner clear to a facile success. It was a second winner from five rides in the last fortnight for the Kilbrin native.