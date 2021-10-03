Robbie Power makes winning return from injury on Gin On Lime at Tipperary

Robbie Power made his comeback from injury a winning one aboard Gin On Lime in the O’Dwyer Steel Dundrum Novice Chase, one of three Grade 3 races on Super Sunday in Tipperary.

Henry de Bromhead’s mare has been a revelation since being sent over fences and, after winning her first three, found Fan De Blues just too good in a similar contest at the Galway festival. Meeting that rival on 7lbs better terms this time, she comprehensively turned the tables with what her rider felt was her best effort to date. Power had the luxury of easing her down on the run-in, as she coasted across the line 12 lengths clear of her old rival.

“That’s what I’ve been fighting to get fit for – for ones like that,” said Power. “I’ve been riding out for three weeks and I’ve been working hard on my fitness. I don’t think I’ve ever put as much effort into being fit to come back and I feel great.

“I thought on her run in Galway and getting 7lb she would reverse places with Fan De Blues, but I didn’t for one minute think it would be that easy. She is probably a shade better going left-handed as well.

“She’s a brilliant jumper and so quick through the air as well. She puts a lot of novices under pressure with the way that she jumps. That’s probably her best performance so far and there is a lot to look forward to with her.”

De Bromhead was equally impressed: “She was brilliant, and I’m delighted for Robbie on his first ride back. Great to see him back, and to do it as well as she did: brilliant.

“Coming here I was hoping that, if we ran well, we might look at the two-and-a-half-mile at Cheltenham in November, and then I’d say we’ll put her away.”

De Bromhead later doubled his tally when She Tops The Lot got up late to take the Tipperary Handicap Chase under Mike O’Connor.

Two Grade 3 events opened the card and trainer Willie Mullins plundered both, though the first of them, the Joe Mac Novice Hurdle, was with the lesser fancied of his two runners, Purple Mountain.

Purple Mountain brought her tally to four wins in six starts and two from two over hurdles winning this under Sean O’Keeffe. As on her hurdling debut in Galway, her task was eased by her main rival tipping up at the last. On this occasion, she was finishing well and might have prevailed, regardless.

O’Keeffe certainly felt so.

“They kicked on from the back of the third-last but then coming to the last he (San Salvador) seemed to be tying up a small bit, and my mare was really only getting going,” said O’Keeffe. “I was confident I was going to get there.

“She was a nice bumper mare, and she stepped forward from her run in Galway the last day. She does travel well but definitely when I got stuck into her, she found plenty, and I’d say she will have no problem going two and a half in the future.”

Saldier had a relatively easy time of it in the Grade 3 Horse & Jockey Hotel Hurdle and duly added to his summer spoils. The Galway Hurdle went clear early under Danny Mullins, took a breather leaving the back and, although he gave connections and supporters an anxious moment when dropping his hind legs at the second-last, he picked up well to win a shade cosily.

“He was a bit fiddly at the second-last but three strides later he picked up again and I was happy enough with what I was doing,” said the winning rider.

“It was a good performance. I suppose he was entitled to do that. It was always going to be a competitive race, but the fitness edge was a help for him. He once promised to be a really good horse, and hopefully he can make steps back towards that.”

Gavin Cromwell’s Brides Hill followed up her Tramore Maiden Hurdle win with a good performance in the Tipperary Handicap Hurdle. Always to the fore, Luke Dempsey’s mount picked up for pressure to go clear to the second-last and won easily.

Local trainer Stephen Ryan sent out Rambling Rose, ridden by JJ Slevin, to contest the Follow Tipperary Races On Twitter Handicap Hurdle and his charge duly turned it into a procession. Glenquin Castle completed his four-timer with victory in the McGrath Oil Emly Handicap Hurdle and it all looked quite easy until he idled close home and had to be hard ridden to win for Mark Walsh and Martin Brassil.

Copper Nation, who is from the same line as Give Me A Copper, Copper Bleu and Presenting, posted a fine and tough display from the front to take the bumper for Darragh Allen and trainer Donal Coffey.