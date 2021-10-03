Declan Queally crowns memorable weekend with double at Killarney

Fresh from a second listed success with stable star Western Victory in Gowran Park on Friday, Declan Queally crowned a memorable weekend with a double in Killarney.

Queally, who shares the training duties with his father and who intends joining the professional ranks in the jockeys’ room in the coming weeks, was on board nine-race maiden Robyndeglory, an all-the-way, odds-on winner of the opening BetVictor Mares Maiden Hurdle and, having taken a fall from Roisins Ciara in the third, saddled April’s Moon (Jack Foley) to win the Rose Hotel Handicap Hurdle.

“She’s lairy, would be better with a lead and over a longer trip,” stated Qually after 8/13 shot Robyndeglory’s clear-cut success, “This looked a good opportunity and, although she was a bit idle in front, she was never going to get beaten.”

Queally declared: “She’s been knocking on the door, but frustrating,” after the Jack Foley-ridden Roisins Ciara forged clear of the flattering top-wight Yamato to take the Ross Hotel Handicap Hurdle by nine lengths, “She’s a half-sister to a Grade 1 winner and it’s been a case of if at first you don’t succeed try, try again with her.”

Richie Deegan took the riding honours thanks to a double, taking the Boylesports Now Hiring Nationwide Handicap Hurdle on Elite Des Mottess, trained in Athea in West Limerick, by Eoin McCarthy. The seven-year-old mare got the better of favourite General Clermont before surviving a Stewards Enquiry. Deegan struck again when Dermot McLoughlin’s Digby stayed on dourly to deny front-running Ally Cay in the Killarney Plaza Hotel Rated Novice Hurdle.

McLoughlin completed his own double when Wa Wa, having his first run for the yard, cruised to a six-lengths win under Bryan Cooper in the Killarney Oaks Hotel Beginners Chase.

But the equine star of the show was 136-rated hurdler Dancing On My Own, off the track since November 2019, but successful, on his fencing bow, in the Extra Places At BetVictor Beginners Chase, part of an across-the-card treble for his trainer Henry de Bromhead. Ridden by Darragh O’Keeffe, the seven-year-old, dictated the pace, jumping well, and, after a good battle up the straight with market rival Buddy Rich, rewarded punters who had backed him into 5/4favouritism.

“He was a classy hurdler and that was a nice performance after nearly two years off,” said O’Keeffe, who had an armchair ride on 6/5 favourite Stealthy Tom in the finale, Enda Bolger’s charge coasting to an easy win in the Boylesports Now Hiring Nationwide Handicap Chase.