80/1 shot Torquator Tasso shocks big guns in Arc de Triomphe

Zellie and Oisin Murphy winning the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac (Group 1). Picture: Healy Racing

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 15:47
Ashley Iveson

Torquator Tasso gave Germany a third victory in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe as he caused a seismic 80-1 upset in the ParisLongchamp showpiece.

The Marcel Weiss-trained colt pounced late in the hands of Rene Piechulek to emulate compatriots Danedream in 2011 and Star Appeal in 1975.

Torquator Tasso got up close home to score from Dermot Weld’s Tarnawa and the Charlie Appleby-trained Hurricane Lane, whose stablemate Adayar was fourth after leading for much of the way.

Mojo Star and Hurricane Lane broke well from their inside draws, but William Buck soon hit the front on the free-running Adayar.

The Derby and King George hero entered the straight a few lengths to the good, but he tired in the final furlong. Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane came on strong towards the inside – but Torquator Tasso was the last to challenge and nabbed the pair in the dying strides.

Weiss told Sky Sports Racing: “That was beautiful. He’s a very nice horse, he’s all heart.

“He’s a very strong horse. That was amazing.

“Rene is a very cool jockey, very cool. It was his first ride in the race.”

Earlier, Zellie came with a strong run from the rear of the field to claim Group One honours in the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac at ParisLongchamp.

Oisin Murphy bided his time on the Andre Fabre-trained filly, as stablemate Fleur D’Iris made the running.

