Arc de Triomphe: No ride for Frankie Dettori as Love ruled out

Aidan O’Brien will rely on Snowfall and Broome in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe after Love was declared a non-runner.

The multiple Group One-winning four-year-old was reported by France Galop to have been scratched after developing a temperature.

It is the second year running the Classic heroine has missed the ParisLongchamp showpiece, after being ruled out 12 months ago due to heavy ground.

France Galop said in a statement on Saturday evening: “The filly Love has been declared non-runner with a vet’s certificate after she developed a temperature during Saturday afternoon.”

Love had been due to be ridden by Frankie Dettori, with Ryan Moore aboard Snowfall and Yutaka Take partnering Broome.

Charlie Appleby, meanwhile, expects conditions in the Bois de Boulogne on Sunday to be perfect for Hurricane Lane.

Significant rainfall has already left the going very soft, with Appleby’s assessment of the ground for the big day informed by the fortunes of his two runners in the Qatar Prix Chaudenay that opened Arc weekend.

Manobo and Kemari finished first and second respectively – and the jockeys aboard, James Doyle and Dettori, both reported testing terrain.

“The ground is soft out there,” said Appleby.

“Both Frankie and James said it’s holding ground, so we’ll just have to see how things play out.

“If they open this ground up and that rain arrives, it’s going to be testing tomorrow – you might need a mile-and-a-quarter horse for the Foret!

“They’re predicting up to 40 millimetres of rain. If that arrives on top of opened-up ground, whether you can find a fresh strip or not, it’ll be heavy – there’s no doubt about it.

“The only horse I would say will probably like it is Hurricane Lane. He will like soft ground – and it’s going to become a staying race, isn’t it?”

Appleby’s Derby hero Adayar is the shorter of his two Classic winners in the market for Sunday’s big race, and he too is a colt with form on soft ground.

“Adayar has not missed a beat since the minor setback (prior to the Arc trials earlier this month),” added the Godolphin trainer.

“I couldn’t be happier with his well-being. He showed as a two-year-old he likes soft ground. We are certainly happier being on soft rather than quick ground going into an Arc.

“As for Hurricane Lane, I’m very pleased the way he has come out of the St Leger."