Clonmel report: Perfect Attitude survives early scare to help Gordon Elliott to treble

Gordon Elliott topped the bill with a treble at Clonmel, and it was the performance of the well-backed Perfect Attitude winning the Kilmore Maiden Hurdle which caught the eye.

The mount of Davy Russell, he was badly hampered by one of his rivals, The Mpex Kid, jumping to its left at the third hurdle. Russell was all but knocked out of the saddle, but the wily campaigner put his hand on that rival’s rump and pushed himself back into the saddle.

The drama wasn’t over there as, after getting back into contention and then battling on to see off the brave effort of Wild Shot in the closing stages, he had to survive a stewards’ enquiry.

The first leg of the treble came courtesy of Longacre Square, who took the Slievenamon Claiming Hurdle quite comfortably. Bryan Cooper bided his time through the race, delivered his mount to lead going to the second-last, and he picked up well to race home clear of favourite Yaiza.

Elliott completed his treble with Sam’s Choice, who took the bumper under Jamie Codd. Run at a steady pace, it turned into something of a sprint and there were moments when he looked in trouble. However, the horse responded well and got on top inside the final furlong to deny State Of Honour.

Cooper, earlier successful aboard Longacre Square, teamed up with the Matthew Smith-trained Lord Gillygooly to complete his own double. Beaten favourite in his two previous outings this month, including last week at Listowel, punters kept faith and sent him off market leader for the Clonmel Handicap Hurdle.

Cooper chose to keep it quite simple as he had the imposing six-year-old in front rank throughout. When asked to put the race to bed shortly after turning for home, he opened up a significant advantage and by the time Ruler Of Dubai made late gains into second place, the bird had flown.

Philip Rothwell saddled his 13th winner of the season when Paddy Wickla took the Clonmel Mares’ Handicap Hurdle. The mare was the 16-1 outsider of the eight-runner field but made good headway on the outside to lead going to the second-last and stayed on well to see off Pretty Little Liar.

Fleurys Fort notched the eighth win of his career by taking the first division of the Clonmel Handicap Hurdle for trainer Lesley Young and jockey Ryan Treacy. The sprightly 11-year-old, who was fourth in a similar race last week at Listowel, travelled well throughout and, after being ridden to lead late, stretched away to readily see off No Way Pedro and Arrycan.