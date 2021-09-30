Bellewstown and Clonmel tips: Frankie Dettori can strike on Trueba

The presence of Frankie Dettori and Jamie Spencer will attract interest
Bellewstown and Clonmel tips: Frankie Dettori can strike on Trueba

Trueba and Wesley Joyce win at Limerick for trainer Johnny Murtagh last June. Picture: Healy Racing 

Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 06:00
Tommy Lyons

Eight meetings in Ireland over the next four days, starting with modest fare this afternoon at Bellewstown and Clonmel, though the presence of Frankie Dettori and Jamie Spencer at the former meeting will attract interest.

The best race of the day is the Bluegrass Horse Feeds Race, the sixth at Bellewstown, and Castletownbere can follow up his maiden success despite there being a couple of question marks.

He hasn’t been seen since his debut in May, when he overcame trouble in running to beat HMS Seahorse by the minimum margin. Well-backed that day, he would have won with a considerable amount in hand had he got a run a little earlier in the race.

That level of performance on debut was pretty smart and it’s not difficult to deduce that he could be capable of a mark with three figures, something which would put him nicely clear of today’s opposition.

Frankie Dettori and Jamie Spencer make the trip over for the Gannons City Recovery And Recycling Services Ltd Supporting DAFA Handicap and can fight out the finish, with preference for the former, who rides Trueba for Johnny Murtagh.

At Clonmel, Quarry Lil can secure a fourth victory at the track when she contests the Clonmel Mares’ Handicap Hurdle. Paul O’Flynn’s mare won a handicap here in March of 2020 and added two more at the track when winning here in January and March of this year. She was off for five months before her recent run at Galway and should be better for that run.

CLONMEL 

Tommy Lyons 

1:10 Longacre Square 

1:40 Quarry Lil 

2:15 Hophornbeam 

2:50 Inforapenny 

3:25 Perfect Attitude 

4:00 Lord Gillygooley 

4:35 Khadaash 

Next best 

1:10 Battle Of Benburb 

1:40 So Near So Farhh 

2:15 More Wine Lilly 

2:50 The Holmeister 

3:25 Mahlers Dollar 

4:00 Belles Benefit 

4:35 State Of Honour 

BELLEWSTOWN 

Tommy Lyons 

1:25 Lexi’s Dream 

1:55 Plume Noire 

2:30 Jazz Dreamers 

3:05 Trueba 

3:40 Dolce Sicily 

4:15 Castletownbere (nap) 

4:50 Franno (nb) 

5:20 Miss Louise 

Next best 

1:25 Ector De Maris 

1:55 Giuliana 

2:30 Dunum 

3:05 Tipperary Moon 

3:40 King’s View 

4:15 Phoenix Cowboy 

4:50 April’s Joy 

5:20 Loudest Whisper

More in this section

Cambridgeshire Meeting - Day Two - Newmarket Racecourse Frankie Dettori to ride for Johnny Murtagh in Barney Curley memorial charity race
Horse Racing - Winter Derby - Lingfield Racecourse Horse racing tips: Zaynudin poised to go one better at Bellewstown
Day of firsts at Cork for jockey Mikey Sheehy, and trainers Pat Foley and Tom McGuinness Day of firsts at Cork for jockey Mikey Sheehy, and trainers Pat Foley and Tom McGuinness
Bellewstown and Clonmel tips: Frankie Dettori can strike on Trueba

Rising star Siobhan Rutledge on a roll after clocking up 30th victory at Bellewstown

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up