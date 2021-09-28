Dearbhla O’Brien proposed as new head of Greyhound Racing Ireland

The Board of Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) yesterday proposed the appointment of Dearbhla O’Brien to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment will now be submitted to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine for approval.

Ms. O’Brien is currently CEO of WorkandTravel.ie and was formerly Managing Director and CEO of USIT Ireland. She will take up her position in January 2022.

The Board has also approved the appointment of Philip Peake, Deputy CEO as Interim CEO until Ms. O’Brien takes up the position.

Dearbhla O’Brien is a seasoned CEO and Managing Director with extensive experience across multiple sectors to drive business growth and transformation.

She was promoted to Managing Director/CEO of USIT Ireland in 2010 following success as Commercial and Marketing Director over a 7-year period.

In 2019, Ms. O’Brien established Workandtravel.ie and guided the business to gain a 30% market share of the S J1 market in the first year of trading.

Announcing Ms. O’Brien’s appointment, Frank Nyhan, Chairperson of the Board of GRI, said, “On behalf of the staff and Board of GRI, I am pleased to announce that Dearbhla O’Brien has, following an extensive recruitment process, accepted the position as our new CEO.”

Mr. Nyhan continued, “Dearbhla’s organisational values, vision, communication skills, and commercial and marketing knowledge makes her an excellent choice as CEO as we look to build on the significant progress made in several key areas in recent years, including greyhound welfare, traceability and the overall strengthening of the sector following a difficult operating environment brought about by the pandemic.”