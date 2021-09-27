Exit Poll digs deep at Roscommon to continue Jessica Harrington’s great run

Exit Poll continued Jessica Harrington’s super form, both on the Fat and over jumps, when digging deep for Sean O’Keeffe to foil Embittered in the Grade 3 Ballymore Group Kilbegnet Novice Chase, the highlight of Roscommon’s last meeting of 2021.

Successful in a Kilbeggan handicap last time, Exit Poll (85/40) dictated the pace and, joined by favourite Bold Enough at the second last and by Embittered (who landed a bit steep) at the last, the seven-year-old Elusive Pimpernel gelding found plenty on the run-in to get the better of Embittered, whose rider Jack Kennedy received a six-day whip ban, by a neck, with Bold Enough 13 lengths away in third.

Exit Poll was recording his third win over fences and was an 18th winner of the season for Sean O’Keeffe, who commented: “The plan was to be positive, to let him bowl along and use his jumping. The others came at me up the straight. But my horse was good and brave over the last three and pulled out plenty from the last.

“He winged the last, when it was needed, and got running strong to the line. It took him a while to get the hang of jumping fences, but he’s making up for lost time. It’s great for his owners, a new syndicate.”

The market principals dominated the Try Racing TV For Free Now Mares Maiden Hurdle as Barry Connell’s Galway bumper winner De Lady In Red travelled well for Barry O’Neill, skipped clear before the home turn and held 5/6 favourite Humble Glory by three-quarters of a length.

“It’s nice to get that done,” stated Connell. “She’s tough and keeps improving and will probably have one more run before having a crack at the listed Voler La Vedette at Punchestown in December.”

O’Neill went on to complete a double on newcomer The Big Doyen, another bumper winner for trainer Peter Fahy, in the finale, the 3/1 shot getting the better of 15/8 favourite Ballyglass as the pair stretched clear of the remainder.

Runner-up on his last two starts, at Tramore and Wexford, the Henry de Bromhead-trained Trebizond got up late under Dylan Robinson to land the opening Boyle Maiden Hurdle.

The 85/40 favourite prevailed by a head over Custers Mistake, with long-time leader King Lenox a neck away in third. And Robinson said, “He has plenty of gears and we decided to get him settled use his speed. I was probably a bit too far back but, he travelled well into the race and I wads confident enough at the last that we’d get there.”

Trainer Mike Kennedy, who is currently training out of owner’s Conor Murphy’s yard, landed the mares' beginners chase with well-backed Majestic Maid, in first-time cheekpieces, who made all to beat Reine Fee by nine lengths, providing further success for Kerry National hero Shane Fitzgerald.

Highlight of the handicap action was the victory of the John Joe Wash-trained Romella (14/1), under Ambrose McCurtin, in the Athlone Handicap Hurdle. The 12/1 shot, off the track since June, pounced on the run-in to foil the flattering Go Gill Go.