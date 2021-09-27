Exit Poll digs deep at Roscommon to continue Jessica Harrington’s great run

O’Neill went on to complete a double on newcomer The Big Doyen, another bumper winner for trainer Peter Fahy, in the finale, the 3/1 shot getting the better of 15/8 favourite Ballyglass as the pair stretched clear of the remainder.
Runner-up on his last two starts, at Tramore and Wexford, the Henry de Bromhead-trained Trebizond got up late under Dylan Robinson to land the opening Boyle Maiden Hurdle.
The 85/40 favourite prevailed by a head over Custers Mistake, with long-time leader King Lenox a neck away in third. And Robinson said, “He has plenty of gears and we decided to get him settled use his speed. I was probably a bit too far back but, he travelled well into the race and I wads confident enough at the last that we’d get there.”
Trainer Mike Kennedy, who is currently training out of owner’s Conor Murphy’s yard, landed the mares' beginners chase with well-backed Majestic Maid, in first-time cheekpieces, who made all to beat Reine Fee by nine lengths, providing further success for Kerry National hero Shane Fitzgerald.
Highlight of the handicap action was the victory of the John Joe Wash-trained Romella (14/1), under Ambrose McCurtin, in the Athlone Handicap Hurdle. The 12/1 shot, off the track since June, pounced on the run-in to foil the flattering Go Gill Go.