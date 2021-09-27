Aidan O'Brien hails St Mark's Basilica as multiple Group 1 winner retired to stud

The Siyouni colt won all four starts as a three-year-old, his final victory coming in an epic renewal of the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown
Aidan O'Brien with St Mark's Basilica after victory in the Irish Champion Stakes earlier this month. Picture: Healy Racing

Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 17:25
Cian Locke

Aidan O'Brien hailed St Mark's Basilica as "possibly the best horse we have ever had" after Coolmore announced the multiple Group 1 winner has been retired to stud.

Last year's European champion two-year-old after rounding off his juvenile campaign with victory in the Dewhurst at Newmarket, the Siyouni colt picked up where he left off by claiming Classic glory in the French 2000 Guineas.

He landed another Classic win in the French Derby before beating his elders for the first time in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown — seeing off subsequent Juddmonte International hero Mishriff in dominant style.

Having missed a rematch with Mishriff at York due to a leg injury, St Mark's Basilica made it four from four for the season in an epic renewal of the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

But O'Brien revealed last week his star colt had not yet returned to full work, with the injury suffered pre-Leopardstown again causing problems, and it was confirmed on Monday afternoon he had run his final race.

O'Brien said in a statement posted on the Coolmore website: "St Mark's Basilica is possibly the best horse we have ever had in Ballydoyle.

"He relaxes and quickens and has all the determination from Galileo and all the speed from Siyouni."

Coolmore's David O'Loughlin said: "He's the most exciting prospect we've retired from Ballydoyle since his late grandfather Galileo.

"European Champion Two-Year-Old, the highest-rated three-year-old in the world, a 1.3million guineas yearling by a top sire in Siyouni, a half-brother to another brilliant horse in Magna Grecia, both out of Galileo's group-winning two-year-old Cabaret.

"He has everything and he'll get terrific support from his owners' broodmare band too."

Search For A Song bounces back in style at the Curragh

