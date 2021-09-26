Search For A Song bounces back in style at the Curragh

Dual Irish St Leger winner Search For A Song returned to winning ways when producing a spectacular performance in the Group 3 Raa Atoll Loughbrown Stakes at the Curragh.

The Dermot Weld-trained mare, sixth in the 2021 St Leger two weeks ago and tackling two miles for only the second time, raced without her customary hood and, with champion jockey Colin Keane on board for the first time, travelled smoothly throughout.

She cruised into contention and, in command two furlongs from home, the Moyglare-owned daughter of Galileo forged clear to slam English St Leger third The Mediterranean and even-money favourite by no less than nine and a half lengths, with Silence Please third.

“It was an impressive performance,” stated a delighted Weld. “I thought she’d get the trip and she got it well. It was nice to see her win so well.

“The Long Distance Cup (in Ascot next month) is one of the possibilities for her — she was second (to Trueshan) in it last year.”

Aidan O’Brien crowned a hugely successful weekend with his two-year-olds when Concert Hall swooped late under Seamus Heffernan to capture the Group 3 Weld Park Stakes, reversing Moyglare form with Sunset Shiraz.

The daughter of Dubawi and Oaks winner Was prevailed by a length, prompting O’Brien to comment: “She’s a hardy lady, coming forward with every run. She’ll be better when she steps up to a mile this year and over middle distances next year.”

O’Brien added: “If she comes out of today’s race okay, she’ll probably go for the Fillies’ Mile.”

Both two-year-old maidens on the card were won by graduates of Dundalk’s barrier-trials who made all for victory. And Sheila Lavery will consider a crack at Leopardstown’s Group 3 Killavullan Stakes for New Energy following his convincing win under Robbie Colgan, in the William Hill Ireland Play Responsibly Maiden.

A breeze-up purchase, recommended by jockey Gary Halpin, the New Bay colt was described as “special” by his trainer.

Backed at big prices in the morning, Dun Na Sead (Declan McDonogh) showed lots of speed to take the opening five-furlong maiden for trainer Kieran Cotter and the Kildare Racing Club, who have enjoyed tremendous success with Sonnyboyliston this season.

“She’s very, very quick and we knew she was a bit special, capable of winning her maiden, but it’s a bonus that she’s won first time,” stated Cotter. “She has such raw speed from the gate and can maintain it. I think she’d definitely a black-type filly.”

Cotter went close to completing a double when top-weight Strong Johnson (Colin Keane) was beaten a half-length by That’s Mad in the five-furlong William Hill Ireland Joe McGrath (Premier) Handicap.

Joseph O’Brien’s 10-1-rated Ruling, having his first run since being gelded, justified even-money favouritism when bolting-up by nine lengths under Shane Crosse in the mile-and-a-quarter maiden.

The shock of the day came in the Tesoro Vita Ladies Trophy when 66-1 shot Khezaana, having her second start for Donal Kinsella, scored under Linzi Dowdall, foiling favourite Moon Daisy.