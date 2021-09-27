Roscommon tips: Humble Glory poised to open hurdling account

Gordon Elliott’s 116-rated Humble Glory should open her hurdling account in the Try Racing TV for Free Mares Maiden Hurdle in Roscommon.
Humble Glory & Jamie Codd win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Flat Race at Punchestown last year. Picture: Healy Racing

Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 06:00
John Ryan

Gordon Elliott’s 116-rated Humble Glory should open her hurdling account in the Try Racing TV for Free Mares Maiden Hurdle in Roscommon.

The six-year-old is having her first run since April. But the Elliott team is in sparkling form and Jack Kennedy’s mount boasts solid hurdle form, which should give her the edge over Barry Connell’s Galway bumper winner De Lady In Red, who chased home the smart Bigbadandbeautiful in a Navan maiden hurdle back in March.

Humble Glory won a Punchestown bumper last December and then bumped into a classy sort in Lady Breffni on the same track in January.

The selection was a beaten odds-on favourite when third to Stockdale next time, when she had subsequent dual-winner The West Awaits back in fourth.

And Elliott’s charge, again odds-on, looked set to recoup losses when exiting at the final flight at Clonmel in April.

Returning to action, Humble Glory will need to be close to full fitness to get the better of De Lady In Red.

The feature race of Roscommon’s last meeting of 2021 is the Grade Three Ballymore Group Kilbegnet Novice Chase, a cracking six-runner affair in which Joseph O’Brien’s four-year-old Druid’s Altar is the highest-rated.

This fellow had already won three of his five chase starts, most recently at Killarney and Wexford, and boasts a mark of 142.

But his recent wins have been achieved over further than this extended two miles. And he faces a stiff task against Henry de Bromhead’s Bold Enough, successful at Wexford and over this course and distance before finishing a close third to Fan De Blues in a Grade Three at Galway, when he had Druid’s Altar eight and a half lengths behind in fourth.

Bold Enough is 9lb better off with that rival today, which should see Mark Walsh’s mount confirm Galway form.

Exit Poll, from the bang-in-form yard of Jessica Harrington, was no match for Ballyoisin in Ballinrobe before scoring at Kilbeggan, for which he went up 6lb to 139.

Joseph O’Brien’s Embittered, rated 141, had to work hard to outpoint Poseidon in Killarney, but cannot be discounted in a fascinating contest.

Henry de Bromhead also has prospects with 111-rated Trebizond in the opener, the Boyle Maiden Hurdle.

SELECTIONS 

1.20 Trebizond 

1.55 Go Gill Go 

2.30 Humble Glory (Nap) 

3.00 Dedanann 

3.35 Bold Enough 

4.05 Queen Jesse Jay 

4.40 Derracrin 

Next best 

1.20 Boom Boom Boom 

1.55 General Moriviere 

2.30 De Lady In Red 

3.00 Oskar High 

3.35 Druid’s Altar 

4.05 Reine Fee 

4.40 The Mediator

