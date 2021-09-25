Talking Horses: Colin Keane can recover from rare setback

Colin Keane can end a week in which he lost the plum ride on Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe favourite Tarnawa by steering the unbeaten Sacred Bridge to victory in the Group 1 Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket today.

Ireland’s champion Flat jockey has enjoyed another stellar campaign but he suffered a rare setback when it was confirmed that Christophe Soumillon would replace him on the brilliant mare in Europe’s premier all-aged race tomorrow week.

Given Soumillon is the retained rider in France to Tarnawa’s owner, the Aga Khan, the decision to replace Keane is understandable but it will still have come as a big disappointment to the 27-year-old.

However, Newmarket today provides him with an opportunity to complete a Group 1 double for Ger Lyons and the exciting Sacred Bridge really should take the world of beating in the Cheveley Park.

The daughter of Bated Breath has won each of her four starts this season and there was real authority in her most recent success, a dominant victory in the Group 3 Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh last month.

It was Lyons’ third Round Tower Stakes victory and the fact his first, Lightening Pearl in 2011, went on to win the Cheveley Park Stakes later that season bodes well for Sacred Bridge.

A repeat of her classy Curragh performance will give her a massive chance of completing a fantastic five-timer.

Staying on the juvenile theme, Lyons and Keane will also have high hopes of Group 1 glory in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes where Dr Zempf will be out to go one better than his second to Ebro River in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh last month.

However, the market suggests the Richard Fahey-trained Perfect Power is the one they all have to beat and a repeat of his display from the Group1 Darley Prix Morny ought to be enough to see him home in front with Keane’s nemesis, Soumillon, the man on board in Deauville last month, again in the plate.

The big betting race of the day is bet365 Cambridgeshire where a field of 35 will battle it out for glory in one of the season’s biggest handicaps.

Given John Gosden has saddled the winner of this race twice in the last three years the case for Uncle Bryn and Magical Morning is obvious and both warrant considerable respect in a wide-open contest.

However, preference is for the hat-trick-seeking Anmaat. Trained by Owen Burrows, the Awtaad gelding followed up a victory at Bath last month with an impressive success at Doncaster last time out and, from a favourable high draw, another big performance can be anticipated.

The Group 2 Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes looks an intriguing race but Masekela was only just denied by Native Trail in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket in July and the form of that race got a huge boost when the Godolphin horse surged to a dominant victory in the National Stakes at the Curragh earlier this month.

Masekela also did his bit for the form, winning at Newbury last time out, and Andrew Balding’s colt shapes as though the step up to a mile will really suit. Should that prove the case, he should take care of business today.

The action at Haydock is considerably less appealing than at Newmarket but Charlie Appleby’s Noble Dynasty looks the likeliest winner of the Betway Handicap while Be Proud has each-way prospects in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap.

Selections

Newmarket 1.50: Masekela

Haydock 2.05: Noble Dynasty

Newmarket 2.25: Sacred Bridge (Nap)

Haydock 2.40: Be Proud (Each-way)

Newmarket 3.00: Perfect Power (NB)

Newmarket 3.40: Anmaat