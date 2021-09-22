'It’s fairytale stuff': Assemble wins Kerry National under Buttevant jockey Shane Fitzgerald

Buttevant jockey Shane Fitzgerald’s ascent up the riding ranks took a significant step forward when he gave Assemble a tremendously confident ride to take the Guinness Kerry National, the feature of the week at Listowel’s Harvest Festival.

Leading point to point novice rider in 2017 and 2018, it was as recently as May that Fitzgerald won on his first ride as a professional jockey, and just a couple of months later he recorded his first treble, also at Clonmel.

He has caught many an eye in his short time as a professional and this success, aboard the Joseph O’Brien-trained and Gigginstown House-owned horse, will doubtlessly advance his career even more rapidly.

The race went quite smoothly for the winner, as he travelled and jumped, stayed out of trouble all the way, and moved up going strongly at the second-last. Annamix had made a bold bid from the front, and Brahma Bull made late gains, but the winner was far too good, and asserted as Fitzgerald required.

Brendan Powell, a leading rider in his time, paid the greatest compliment to the youngster, calling him a “brilliant horseman”.

“Since Shane’s got on him, his jumping has got very good,” said Powell, representing the winning trainer. “He’s a brilliant horseman, a great man over a fence. He’s got a lot of confidence in the horse, and the horse has got a lot of confidence in him.

“He jumped well today, he travelled, and he had him in a lovely position the whole way, and I thought, turning in, he’d stay well. On his fifth at Cheltenham this year, in the Paddy Power Plate, it was a very good run, and he was second to Envoi Allen, so his form is rock-solid. It was his jumping that was getting in the way but, touch wood, he’s done it well today.

“He could be an Irish National type of horse, but that’s up to Joseph and Mr O’Leary. But, at the end of day, he’s gone and won this today, it’s a great pot, and it’s great for Shane and it’s great for the yard.”

The winning rider, recording his 22nd winner of the season, added: “It’ll probably take a good while to sink it, but it’s unreal. It’s an absolute massive thanks to Joseph O’Brien and to Gigginstown, to everyone in the yard, and all the staff that put in all the work to get to days like this that we’re all very grateful for.

“It’s some thrill, and to be on a horse of that calibre is just unreal. It’s hard to describe, the feeling is just unreal. He had a couple of Fs on his card, but I thought I got a great spin off him in the Galway Plate. He finished seventh and ran an absolute cracker.

“I was happy everywhere I went today. When I turned for home and gave him a squeeze and he picked up, I knew I was full of horse going to the second-last. I knew if something came to me, he was going to battle hard if need be.”

Reflecting on a terrific summer which paved the way for this success, he added: “It’s fairy-tale stuff. You can’t really describe it. There’s a lot of people to thank for helping me throughout the summer. Gary Cribbin, my agent, has played a massive part too, and I’m very grateful to him.”

Joseph O’Brien doubled up when Busselton took the Brandon Hotel Beginners’ Chase in fine style. The four-year-old, placed in a Grade 1 hurdle earlier this year, looks a bright prospect and could well develop into a National type himself in years to come.

Choir Practice took the day’s opener, the first division of the McSweeney Brothers Maiden Hurdle. A number of the leading players still moved well as the race entered its final stage, but Enda Bolger’s runner, ridden by Mark Walsh, comfortably had enough in hand to overcome an untidy jump at the last, and a late effort from Desert Friend.

The John Kiely-trained The Names Jock made an impressive hurdling debut in the second division. Ridden with customary confidence by Denis O’Regan, the 86-rated Flat horse moved into contention going particularly well as they began the turn for home. Showing that touch of class from the level, he jumped to the front at the last and quickened clear of the heavily backed Dixie Flyer for a comfortable victory.

Off Your Rocco got back to winning ways in the Seamus Mulvaney Bookmaker Novice Hurdle. The market rowed in behind Farout, sending him off the 4-6 favourite, but his jumping failed him on more than one occasion and by the time he made a bad mistake at the second-last, it was already clear that Jack Kennedy, riding Off Your Rocco for Gordon Elliott, was in control of matters.

He duly stretched away to a wide-margin win over the disappointing favourite. The winner is out of a full sister to the prolific Peregrine Run, and now boasts a record of three wins in four starts under rules.

The loud cheers at the close of the Devon Inn Hotel Handicap Hurdle suggested quite a few punters rowed in behind the gamble on Shark Hanlon’s Hewick and enjoyed the spectacle as the 11-2 joint favourite stretched clear under Jordan Gainford.

In the absence of Mares’ Novice Hurdle runner-up Magic Daze, the Ballygarry House Hotel Mares’ Novice Chase was all but a solo for the Willie Mullins-trained Robinnia. Paul Townend kept it simple by sending the long-odds-on favourite into a clear lead from the outset and, while there were some sketchy jumps along the way, she won pretty much as she liked.

The Listowel Vintners Association Bumper brought a great day’s racing to a close, and victory went to the well-supported Salvador Ziggy, trained by James Fahey and ridden clear inside the final furlong by Derek O’Connor. The victory paid another compliment to the highly regarded Grangeclare West, which it finished runner-up to at Punchestown.