Double blow for Willie Mullins: Monkfish out for season, Min retired

Champion trainer Willie Mullins was dealt a double blow Tuesday night with Monkfish out for the season after a setback while stablemate Min has been retired.

The former took all before him in his first season over fences, winning the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown, the Flogas Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival and the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival - all Grade Ones - in superb fashion.