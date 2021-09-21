Double blow for Willie Mullins: Monkfish out for season, Min retired

Trainer Willie Mullins. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 21:40
Tommy Lyons

Champion trainer Willie Mullins was dealt a double blow Tuesday night with Monkfish out for the season after a setback while stablemate Min has been retired.

The former took all before him in his first season over fences, winning the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown, the Flogas Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival and the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival - all Grade Ones - in superb fashion.

He was beaten by high-class mare Colreevy when sent off the 10/11 favourite for the Champion Novice Chase at the Punchestown Festival but the Susannah Ricci-owned horse remained as a general 6-1 joint-favourite with Minella Indo for next year’s Gold Cup, a race Mullins won for the first time with Al Boum Photo in 2019, but will now miss the entire season in a massive blow for the Closutton team.

The trainer said: “Unfortunately he has an issue with a tendon and it requires the season off.” 

Min on the other hand is heading into retirement after a sparkling career. He won seven Grade Ones in Ireland and England including three John Durkan Chases at Punchestown and the 2020 Ryanair Chase.

Mullins added: “He suffered an injury in this year’s Ryanair which we operated on. We were hoping to get him back for this season but unfortunately it hasn’t come right for racing but he’s heading to a very good home to make an excellent riding horse for them.”

