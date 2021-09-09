Horse Racing Ireland reveals 48-hour declarations are here to stay

Forty-eight-hour declarations are here to stay, it was revealed today after the board of Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) agreed on the matter.

The initiative was originally brought in to help deal with some of the difficulties brought about by racing during the Covid pandemic.

This decision to make them permanent will not be universally welcomed, and Irish Examiner correspondent Ruby Walsh had his say in last Saturday’s column, questioning whether the given positives of the 48-hour declarations had the necessary upside for the sport.

However, Jason Morris, director of racing at Horse Racing Ireland, explaining the decision, said that the HRI Board “accepted that there were many positive reasons for retaining 48-hour declarations on a permanent basis,” highlighting “significant commercial, marketing and operational benefits … including the promotion of our sport by media and the betting industry.”

Morris added: “Forty-eight-hour declarations are considered essential by our media rights partners when it comes to maximising our income streams from international markets, thereby driving revenues for racecourses as well as increasing the exposure of our horses for export purposes.

“Their permanent retention had support from associations representing racecourses, owners, and stable staff, all of whom identified the positive benefits of being able to plan further ahead.

“The Jockeys’ Association and IHRB Senior Medical Officer are also strongly supportive from a health and welfare perspective as it gives more notice to jockeys of their required riding weights and doubles the time available for them to manage any required weight loss.

“While there has been an anticipated increase in non-runners, the overall effect has not been significant as our reserve system allows for replacements.

“We acknowledge the concerns of the Trainers’ and Owners’ Associations around the timetable for making entries and we will explore with the IRTA and AIRO whether beneficial changes can be made to the current entry schedule.”

Forty-eight-hour declarations have been in operation in the UK for some time and, for a period during the Covid pandemic, the BHA even extended that to 72 hours to allow for added logistical and health and safety protocols which were in place.