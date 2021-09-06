Galway tips: Jazzaway can make the most of good opportunity

Galway tips: Jazzaway can make the most of good opportunity

Jazzaway and Conor McNamara (right) win the Guinness Handicap Hurdle at the Galway Festival. Photo: Healy Racing

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 06:30
Tommy Lyons

The conditions of the Deacy Gilligan Hurdle favour Jazzaway and Thosedaysaregone, and preference is for the former to follow up her recent festival success at this venue.

Willie Mullins’ mare was touched off by Mrs Milner at last year’s Galway festival and that one showed the form in a great light when winning at this year’s Cheltenham Festival. Jazzaway was off from that run until winning at Punchestown’s big meeting, in April, and followed up with another narrow success, at the summer meeting here.

The six-year-old remains unexposed, won’t be inconvenienced by dropping back a couple of furlongs, and she can make the most of what looks like a good opportunity. The danger is most likely to come from Thosedaysaregone, who didn’t see out the three-mile trip when fourth at Down Royal just 10 days ago.

A former winner of the Ladbrokes Handicap, he is helped by Philip Byrnes’ 7lb claim, and can give the selection most to do.

Holymacapony is hard to assess. He looked potentially top-class on his track debut but pulled up next time and clearly wasn’t himself when well beaten in a Grade 1 on his final start of last season. He is not well treated relative to most of his rivals but is worth noting with the future in mind.

The most interesting race on the card is the Tote+ Pays More at Tote.ie Beginners’ Chase, in which Bleu Berry, Noble Yeats and Magic Daze clash, all having their first start over fences. The trip could be on the sharp side for Noble Yeats, while Bleu Berry is 10 years old.

Magic Daze has the potential to be the best of these and while she needs to curb her enthusiasm, she comes from a yard adept at turning good hurdlers into great chasers and, in receipt of the mares’ allowance, she can make a winning start over the larger obstacles.

GALWAY 

4:05 Braganza 

4:35 Outlier 

5:05 Jazzaway (Nap) 

5:40 Lady L’lerom 

6:10 No Logic 

6:40 Magic Daze (NB) 

7:10 I’m Not Alone 

7:40 Moon Rise Beauty 

Next best 

4:05 Clondaw Bertie 

4:35 Donthavetime 

5:05 Thosedaysaregone 

5:40 Creggsman 

6:10 Well Joey 

6:40 Bleu Berry 

7:10 Sunrise Lady 

7:40 Angelsworknovrtime

