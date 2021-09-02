Clonmel and Dundalk racing: No Show goes one better under confident ride

No Show, who was runner-up at Gowran on Wednesday, went one place better under a confident ride by Joey Sheridan in the St Patrick’s Well Handicap on Thursday night’s card in Clonmel.

Jimmy Mangan’s gelding was ridden patiently, moved up stylishly as they straightened up for home, and kept going well enough to deny Sideshow Bob by a neck.

“That’s great,” said Mangan. “His last couple of runs were good and he ran a cracker at Gowran last night. He felt well this morning, so we said why not have a go again.”

Of the winning owners, the Jimmy Mangan Racing Club, he added: “There are 100 members from everywhere - America and France included - and I probably formed it at a bad time because they couldn’t go racing. Fair dues to them, though, and that’s their first winner. He’ll be out over jumps shortly and I have two other winter horses for the syndicate.”

A step up in trip worked the oracle for Shahaada, who earned her first winning bracket with a good performance in the Clonmel Racecourse Supporters Club Fillies’ Maiden.

An Awtaad filly who cost €130,000, she showed promise on her only start last year but had proved disappointing in the early part of this one. However, the Kevin Prendergast-trained three-year-old moved well through this race and dispelled any doubts about the nine-and-a-half-furlong trip by moving clear in the closing stages.

Winning rider Chris Hayes said: “At the start of the season I didn’t think I’d be coming to Clonmel in September for a maiden. Ultimately, I’d say we only have her until the end of the year, so we’ll try to get as much as we can, and if we could nick a bit of black-type it would be great.”

The feature was the six-runner Tipperary Perpetual Cup, and it provided a thrilling finish from which Takarengo, trained by Tom Mullins and ridden by Billy Lee, emerged a narrow winner from rank outsider Dark Heart.

Aurora Princess, a three-year-old filly whose last “win” came in the guise of a two-year-old at the Galway Festival, after which the case of mistaken identity was realised and the filly disqualified, gained a victory on merit in the Clonmel Handicap.

It was revealed morning that her trainer, Jessica Harrington, received a €2,000 fine for the Galway mix-up, and so this victory could hardly have come at a better time. Ridden this time by Scott McCullagh, the filly dug deep under pressure to hold off the persistent challenge of favourite Pin Your Hopes.

Earlier on the card Joe Doyle gave Timourid a well-judged front-running ride to take the Slievenamon Maiden for Denis Hogan.

Meanwhile, trainer Eddie Lynam stole the show in Dundalk, recording a superb 35/1 treble, with Sister Lola, Phantom Power, and Remarkable Man, from his five runners.

Sister Lola, patiently handled by Ben Coen, came through to lead inside the final furlong and beat Farnese readily in the opening claimer, prompting Lynam to comment, “I weighted her to win and she’s won.”

The winner was subsequently claimed (for €8,000) by James McAuley, trainer of the runner-up.

Shane Crosse provided Lynam with the middle leg of his treble, swooping late on Phantom Power, a half-brother to the stable’s former Group 1 performer Slade Power, to foil trail-blazing Alice Milligan in the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Maiden.

And it was Declan McDonogh who delivered the final leg of the Lynam haul when Resourceful Man got off the mark, at the expense of favourite Amazing Emma, in the Join Us On Instagram Handicap.