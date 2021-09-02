St Mark’s Basilica: ‘He has all the things you would love in a horse’

A little over a week out from Longines Irish Champions Weekend, the mouth-watering clash between Tarnawa and St Mark’s Basilica, in the Irish Champion Stakes, is very much on. After the mare’s rider, Colin Keane, gave a positive bulletin on Tuesday, St Mark’s Basilica’s trainer, Aidan O’Brien, was equally enthusiastic as he spoke of his charge, unbeaten in three runs to date this season.

When a trainer with 15 Group 1s already tucked away this season can say that it’s “going okay, I think really,” then you have to believe there is more to come, and in St Mark’s Basilica he has a colt of outstanding ability whose ceiling has not yet been reached.

The colt’s juvenile season didn’t always go to plan, but he emerged with one Group 1 on his CV, and this season has seen him stretch that to four consecutive top-grade victories. After completing the French 2000 Guineas – French Derby double, he took on the older horses for the first time in the Eclipse and again emerged triumphant – more emphatically so, in fact.

There was a slight hiccup prior to an intended bid for the Juddmonte International, but everything is now back on track, as O’Brien explained: “I think it was his second-last or last piece of work (before the Juddmonte), his near-fore shoe came off and caught his near-hind joint when it was spinning, and just sliced the front of his joint.

“Obviously, every time he bent his ankle, it was opening. We got it straight away and cleaned it, but it got infected. We couldn’t stop that happening, and obviously after a day or so, when we saw his bloods start to rise, we didn’t have any other choice but to put him on antibiotics. And, obviously, when that happened, he couldn’t run.

“He missed all that time, but we got him back going as soon as we could and back into full work and, so far, everything looks good.

“He just started building up for Leopardstown after that, the only difference is that he didn’t have the run.

“We’re very happy with him. He has another little bit of time to go, but so far everything is going according to plan. He’s very straightforward, he has a great mind, he relaxes, he has a good stride, he’s very genuine, and he quickens well. He has all the things you would love in a horse.”

More than just winning the Champion Stakes rests on the colt’s shoulders because O’Brien feels St Mark’s Basilica has shown all the right attributes to make a great impact as a sire. Filling the void left by Galileo might be a stretch too far for any budding sire, but O’Brien is already thinking ahead.

“I suppose he’s going to be exceptional as well because has all that genuineness from Galileo,” added O’Brien. “When you see him, he runs with his head out and down, as well. And obviously he’s getting the speed from Siyouni and Pivotal.

“He goes along in a race and wastes no energy, he’s just waiting for you to ask him. And then he has this explosive turn of foot, which makes him a very, very rare horse, and very exciting, obviously. It’s a weapon that’s seriously hard to find in any horse.”

Another Ballydoyle runner to travel twice to France this season is Mother Earth, who has the Group 1 Coolmore America “Justify” Matron Stakes as her Champions Weekend target. Runner-up in the French 1000 Guineas, she went one place better in the Group 1 Prix Rothschild early last month and could be joined in the Matron by her Irish 1000 Guineas-winning stablemate Empress Josephine.

“The plan is for herself and Empress Josephine to go there,” revealed O’Brien. “Both of them are very well. We were delighted with Mother Earth the last day in Deauville, and everything has gone well with her since then.

“She’s a lovely filly. She probably doesn’t want to be in front too long, but she’s a great traveller, she’s very enthusiastic and usually she’s very consistent.

“We went a mile and a quarter with Empress Josephine the last day, and it just didn’t work for her. They didn’t really go fast enough for her, she was a little bit too much on the bridle, so we’ll probably drop her back to a mile and go here and ride her a bit patiently this time.”

Other Ballydoyle leading candidates for Champions Weekend

INNISFREE - Group 3 Paddy Power Stakes (Leopardstown, Saturday, September 11)

“We were very happy with him (the last day). It was obviously a long time since he ran. The plan was that we would take our time on him, and Seamus (Heffernan) was delighted with him. He followed the winner through and just switched out in the straight and really, he was only starting to get into top gear with half a furlong to go. But he came out of the race very well.

“He a horse that travels with plenty of class and it’s a step up to a mile and a half for him, but we’re looking forward to seeing him again. Hopefully it’s going to be a nice race for him.

“He’s a four-year-old and he’s big and powerful now, and he’s had a nice easy time. He’s had his run, and we think he’s come out of the race very well, and it’s going to tell us what way we go after this.”

POINT LONSDALE – Group 1 Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes (Curragh, September 12)

“He was very impressive the first day at the Curragh and then he went to Royal Ascot. And every day after that he’s never done anything but please. He’s a good mover, he doesn’t mind making the running. He would be very happy for someone to lead him, but he gets seven furlongs really strongly.

“He’s the very same as his dad (Australia). He was one of those rare horses that didn’t have any of that fight or flight response. That’s very rare, and what it means is that when you put him in first gear, he stays in first gear, and then he goes into second gear when you want him, and he doesn’t decide to go into any gear by himself – he’s always waiting to be told what to do. It’s a very unusual trait in a horse, but that type of horse always saves for when you want them.

“And to have the class he has to be able to do those fractions per furlong, it’s a very serious weapon to have.”

PRETTIEST - Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes (Curragh)

“We ran her in the Heinz (Phoenix Stakes) and took a little bit of a chance to run her and it probably wasn’t the right thing- it wasn’t fair to her. The pace was strong early and we went with the pace with her, and she’s probably a filly that wants seven furlongs or a mile. But she has come out of the race well and hopefully will leave it behind her. A strongly-run seven furlongs we think, and hope, will suit her.”

PASSION AND WORDSWORTH – Group 1 Comer Group Irish St Leger (Curragh)

“Passion has been going there for a good while. She’s had her few runs. Wordsworth could go back there, and Serpentine could go there. Santiago and Amhran Na Bhfiann are possible runners. We could have a few more than one or two in that, but Passion is the one that’s had her eye on it for some time.”

LULLABY – Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes listed race (Leopardstown)

“We always liked her. She ran a very good race at the Curragh (Group 3 Flame Of Tara Stakes). It was her first run, and she just got a bit tired. She was down the rail, and it got a little bit tight. You’d think she was going to be third, but it may be a blessing in disguise she didn’t because if she did, she wouldn’t qualify for this race.”