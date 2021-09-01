Gowran Park report: Cornman makes all to get off mark

Having reached career milestones over the weekend, Ger Lyons and Colin Keane continued on their winning ways with a double in Gowran Park Wednesday, highlighted when once-raced Cornman justified 5/2 favouritism in the Irish EBF Supporting Irish Champions Weekend 2-Y-0 Maiden which opened proceedings.

Keane kept it simple on the Dark Angel colt, an eye-catching fourth on debut in Roscommon, making all and staying on stoutly in the closing stages to keep promising debutant Purple Dawn at bay by a length and a quarter, the pair stretching five lengths clear of the remainder.

“We’re delighted to have a winner for (owners) Teme Valley – we have two horses for them, both back-end types that will only realise their potential as three-year-olds,” stated Shane Lyons.

“This colt improved from his run in Roscommon and Colin says he’s still green and will improve again. He’s a big-framed horse and was always going to be a next-year horse. But I’m sure Ger will find another race for him before the end of the season.”

The Glenburnie double was completed when another favourite, 80-rated Safari Quest (15/8) captured the Join The Gowran Park Racing Club Maiden at the expense of Rekero. The pair dominated throughout before Keane’s mount asserted from the two-furlong pole to score by two lengths, giving the champion-jockey his 106th win of the season.

“I’m delighted to get that out of the way,” declared Shane Lyons. “He’s a big-framed, weak horse and we’ve been waiting all summer to see him get off the mark. Like his full-sister Roca Roma, he has done his job for the year and should develop into a nice four-year-old next year. There might be a nice handicap in him.”

Front-running tactics also paid dividends in the Gowran Park Business Club 3-Y-0 as Billy Lee dictated things on Godolphin’s Willie McCreery-trained filly Mother Country before holding the persistent late challenge of local hope Yermanthere by a half-length.

“She won her maiden well in Naas and got no run in Galway the last day,” said McCreery. “It was nice to get back into a three-year-old only handicap today and she did it well from the front. A stiff seven furlongs or a mile suits her. Billy says she idled and would be better with a lead. We’ll try to nick some black type with her now.”

Winless in 13 previous starts but placed on nine occasions, Pat Martin’s Ballinlough Gale belatedly opened his account in the Racing Again September 18th Maiden, making all to give champion apprentice elect Dylan Browne McMonagle a 37th success of the campaign.

Jamie Powell registered his third win (ending his 10lb. claim) and continued the longstanding association between his family and Dermot Weld when Lady Leonora (11/1) proved best in the Download The BoyleSports App Apprentice Handicap.

Apprentice-in-form Sam Ewing brought his seasonal tally to 22 when 14/1 shot Oh Purple Reign, trained for the Go Go Partnership by Denise Foster, proved best in the Holden Plant Rentals Handicap, beating Petticoat Rule by two and a half lengths.

Shock of the day came in the claimer, when Seamus Hefferan produced 20/1 shot Shimla Rolann, trained by Hilary McLoughlin, with a late surge to deny Alice Milligan and Colin Keane by a neck.