Downpatrick tips: Battle Of Actium poised to get off the mark over fences

A low-quality card this afternoon in Downpatrick, where Battle Of Actium appeals as the best bet. Joseph O’Brien’s runner contests the fifth race, the Adare Manor Opportunity Beginners’ Chase, and can get off the mark over fences at the second time of asking.

He was quite well backed to make a winning start at Roscommon but couldn’t live with Alice Avril and Santana Plessis in the closing stages. However, that was over two miles, which is far too sharp for the point to point and two-mile-four hurdle winner.

He steps up to almost two and a half miles here and that allied to the experience he picked up last time will stand him in good stead in this modest event. Corran Cross is a potential improver on his first start over fences and thus feared most. On hurdles ratings, Politicise is the one to beat but his previous efforts over fences were ordinary and he must improve to get off the mark.

Sani Pass can take the Remembering the McDowell Family’s Caughoo Ulster & Aintree Grand National Winner Handicap Chase. A modest performer in the context of his surroundings, at Knockeen, he produced his best performance over fences to date when runner-up in Tramore, and he can build on that now. Mike O’Connor takes off a handy 5lbs and can guide Henry De Bromhead’s horse to victory. Western Sea also has claims at this level.

Hymie Weiss is effectively a winner without a penalty in the Randox Health Maiden Hurdle and can right the wrong today. In one of those ‘in again, out again’ cases, he was second past the post at Kilbeggan, promoted to first in the stewards’ room, and then demoted on appeal of the original first past the post.

Regardless of all the to-ing and fro-ing, it was a good effort on the day and the five-year-old should improve from it. Noel Meade’s runner can shed his maiden status on merit today.

In Roscommon, Tuwaiq can get back to winning ways in the opener, the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Race. Runner-up to the highly regarded Luxembourg and to Seisai in a listed race since winning on debut, at Bellewstown, he can stamp his class on today’s proceedings. Corviglia, who beat subsequent winner Limiti De Greccio on her second start, can give him most to do.

Jazz Dreamers was impressive on Thursday at Tipperary and can follow up under the 6lb penalty in the Donate To The Coast To Curragh CycleIn Memory Of Pat Smullen Handicap despite dropping back in trip.