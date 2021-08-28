Talking Horses: Chindit can make most of drop in class

Having finished fifth on his last three starts, a drop to Group 2 level can see Chindit get back to winning ways in the tote Celebration Mile at Goodwood today.

Richard Hannon’s Wootton Bassett colt was a promising sort as a juvenile, winning his first three starts before disappointing when stepped up to Group 1 level in the Dewhurst Stakes in his final start of last season at Newmarket.

He began his Classic campaign with a narrow win over seven furlongs in the Group 3 Greenham Stakes and has kept top company over a mile in his three subsequent starts, finishing fifth to Poetic Flare in both the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot before occuping the same position behind Palace Pier in the Jacques le Marois at Deauville last time out.

He ran with credit on all three occasions but, at this stage, it’s hard to avoid the conclusion that he falls that bit short at the very highest level.

However, with no Poetic Flare and Palace Pier to contend with today, this looks a decent opportunity to get his head in front.

The obvious danger is the classy Benbatl, a proven Group 1 performer for Saeed bin Suroor in the past.

The seven-year-old hasn’t seen action since finishing third in a Group 2 at Newmarket 337 days ago but he has gone well fresh in the past and another decent showing seems likely.

However the conditions of the race favour Chindit and that may tilt the balance his way.

Elsewhere at Goodwood, Nagano is difficult to oppose in the Group 3 tote March Stakes.

Roger Varian’s gelding has won three of his five starts this season, his latest success coming over a mile and a half in a handicap at this venue.

He has an extra two furlongs to tackle today but that shouldn’t be a problem. He looks the safest bet of the day.

The Prestige Stakes, the other Group 3 on the card, can go the way of the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Daneh.

The Dubawi filly made a winning to her career when scoring at Kempton in June before finishing a promising third, after a sluggish start, in a Deauville Group 3 last time out. She should be more streetwise for that run and can make that experience count.

The ultra-consistent Aratus looks the one they all have to beat in the Quadpot Starts Here Handicap. Clive Cox’s charge has won three of his four of his four career start, most recently getting the better of Sunset Bay at Newbury a fortnight ago. A 4lb rise for that cosy success may not be enough to stop him going in again.

Having got back to winning ways at Chester at the start of the month, Judicial can regain his William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes.

The Julie Camacho-trained nine-year-old landed this five-furlong contest in 2019, one of three wins from four runs at Beverley. He can enhance those impressive course figures today.

In the other ITV4-televised race from Beverley, the William Hill Silver Cup Handicap, Barn Owl may prove hard to beat if the application of cheekpieces ekes out a little improvement.

Khaadem will also be sporting headgear today and he may able to thwart likely favourite Tabdeed in the Close Brothers Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket if first-time blinkers work the oracle on a horse who was competitive at Group 1 level not that long ago.

Selections

Goodwood 1.50: Daneh

Beverley 2.05: Barn Owl

Goodwood 2.25: Aratus (NB)

Newmarket 2.45: Khaadem

Goodwood 3.00: Nagano (Nap)

Beverley 3.15: Judicial

Goodwood 3.35: Chindit