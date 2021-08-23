Ballyoisin back in business with victory after 624-day absence at Ballinrobe

Back from a 624-day absence, classy Ballyoisin landed the Corrib Oil Chase in Ballinrobe, completing a double for Mark Walsh and owner JP McManus on what the ten-year-old’s trainer Enda Bolger described as “a great weekend for everyone concerned in Limerick.”

A dual Grade 2 winner, Ballyoisin adopted his customary front-running approach and, while his jumping was spectacular at times, he included a few sketchy leaps along the way before readily brushing aside the challenge of chief market rival Exit Poll by four and a quarter lengths.

“He’s a great horse to have,” declared a delighted Enda Bolger. “I’m so happy that he was so full of zest out there. The conditions of the race suited him, but it’s a relief that he did the job so well.

“His knees have stopped him doing better things over the years. But this is his eleventh win and, if he’s okay over the next few weeks, he’ll head back to Navan now for the Fortria again – he’s won it twice and flies around there, going left-handed, with plenty od jumping to be done.”

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Flying Scotsman justified 3/1 favouritism when bagging the biggest pot of the evening, the Hollymount Nursing Home 4-Y-0 Handicap Hurdle, to initiate the McManus/Walsh double. Far from fluent, the Galileo gelding tracked the leaders at the second last and, produced to challenge between horse s on the run-in by Mark Walsh, got the better of Varna Gold by a head with top-weight Glorious Zoff staying on to take third spot.

A dual-winner on the Flat at last year’s Galway Festival, Flying Scotsman was registering his second win over flights. Mark Walsh commented: “I was behind the leaders jumping the last. He jumped it well and, when the gap came, I had to go for it.

“I got there too soon, because this horse doesn’t do a lot when he hits the front. But, in fairness, he battled when alongside the other horse. Galway was his first handicap. He learned from it and had less on his plate today. He’s going the right way.”

Philip Byrnes, who savoured his first success since joining the professional ranks in Killarney on Saturday, struck again when sharing a double with his trainer-brother Cathal. Byrnes kept it simple on 11/8 favourite Kendancer in the opening Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle, edging ahead between the last two flights before stretching clear to beat Coastguard Station.

“He was entitled to win on ratings,” acknowledged the winning trainer, “His jumping has been a bit iffy, but he got it together today. Philip gave him plenty of light and got a good tune out of him. We’ll probably mix it with him, Flat and hurdles.”

The double was completed when Metersandmasks, keen early before pulling her way to the front four from home, captured the BoyleSports Mares maiden Hurdle at the expense of Sweet Street.

“It’s brilliant – a first double for both Philip and myself,” declared Cathal Byrnes.

Enjoying his best ever season, John Ryan matched the Byrnes double, winning both divisions of the (80-95) Ballinrobe Racecourse Centenary Year Handicap Hurdle to bring his seasonal tally to 24.

Shane Fitzgerald made all on third reserve Killashee (7/1) to take the first division while Bryan Cooper brought top-weight Father Jed (9/2) from last to first to foil favourite Let her Flow in the second.

Patrick Mullins made it five wins from his last eight rides and saluted the crowd passing the post on board debutante Nikini, trained by his father Willie, who bolted-up in the bumper, scoring by 25 lengths.