Horse racing tips: Nawraq can make most of great draw at Bellewstown

Kevin Smith’s Nawraq has contested some decent races to date and certainly improved in his last couple of starts
Nawraq (left) battled on bravely to be beaten just a short head by Rerouting (right) on his most recent outing at Gowran Park. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 07:00
Tommy Lyons

Ordinary fare this evening in Bellewstown, where Nawraq can make the most of a great draw to take the opening race, the Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden Race.

Kevin Smith’s horse has contested some decent races to date and certainly improved in his last couple of starts. On the most recent outing, he was drawn very high at Gowran Park and his rider elected to push him hard early to get across.

After leading early, he was passed early in the straight but battled on bravely to be beaten just a short head by Rerouting, who did the form no harm by finishing third in a Group 3 at Sandown on his next start. Nawraq is much better drawn this time and won’t have to expend as much energy to dictate this race. With Wesley Joyce in the saddle again and taking off a valuable 7lbs, he can fend off the likely challenge of Chicago Soldier, from whom he is receiving 15lbs.

The Meath Farm Machinery Fillies’ & Mares’ Maiden ought to be a penalty kick for Cycladic. She ran to a reasonable level in both starts last season and has finished in the frame on all three starts to date this term. Her initial mark of 91 has been eased to 89 but a run anywhere close to that should be more than good enough to earn her the thus-far elusive breakthrough success.

The remainder of the card is competitive handicaps and Accessory can get off the mark in the first division of the Gerry Hughes Memorial. Pat Flynn’s four-year-old has been runner-up in three of his 17 starts to date, including his last couple. He followed up his close second behind Beleaguerment with a fine second behind Ten Ten Twenty and has just been nudged 1lb further. From a favourable draw he can make the breakthrough.

BELLEWSTOWN 

Tommy Lyons 

4:20 Nawraq (nap) 

4:55 Fictitious Lady 

5:25 Accessory (nb) 

5:55 Drish Hero 

6:25 Church Mountain 

6:55 That’s Mad 

7:25 Cycladic 

7:55 Run For Mary 

Next best 

4:20 Chicago Soldier 

4:55 Great Realisation 

5:25 Caesar’s Comet 

5:55 Kudbegood 

6:25 Mr Pc 

6:55 Dandy Spirit 

7:25 Couer Battant 

7:55 Hannon

Wexford jockey Tom O’Brien expresses gratitude at reaching 1,000th winner

