Horse racing tips: Nawraq can make most of great draw at Bellewstown

The remainder of the card is competitive handicaps and Accessory can get off the mark in the first division of the Gerry Hughes Memorial. Pat Flynn’s four-year-old has been runner-up in three of his 17 starts to date, including his last couple. He followed up his close second behind Beleaguerment with a fine second behind Ten Ten Twenty and has just been nudged 1lb further. From a favourable draw he can make the breakthrough.
4:20 Nawraq (nap)
4:55 Fictitious Lady
5:25 Accessory (nb)
5:55 Drish Hero
6:25 Church Mountain
6:55 That’s Mad
7:25 Cycladic
7:55 Run For Mary
4:20 Chicago Soldier
4:55 Great Realisation
5:25 Caesar’s Comet
5:55 Kudbegood
6:25 Mr Pc
6:55 Dandy Spirit
7:25 Couer Battant
7:55 Hannon