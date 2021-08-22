Naas report: Ernest Rutherford set for class rise after another win for Michael O'Callaghan

Ernest Rutherford is set to step into Group company, having given Curragh trainer Michael O’Callaghan his sixth juvenile success of the season in the five-furlong Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden in Naas.

The Ardad colt, a 47,000 guineas Breeze-Up purchase, readily reversed Cork debut form with Pepper Streak, whom he beat by two lengths, prompting winning rider Leigh Roche to state: “He was a bit keen early but, from half-way, I knew he’d win. He improved plenty from his Cork run and will improve again.

“He has lots of speed, but will have no problem with six furlongs. He’s a black-type horse and has a Group 2 entry (the Mill Reef at Newbury) and I’d say he’ll go there, if he’s not sold.”

Joseph O’Brien rounded-off another successful weekend when saddling a 1-2 in the finale, the Donate To The Coast To Curragh Charity Cycle Race In Honour Of Pat Smullen Race. Brendan Powell commented of the winner Collins Street: “He’s still a big baby, a nice horse for the future. He galloped all the way to the line, although you could say that the other horse threw it away. Both Declan and Joseph will be delighted to win Pat’s race.”

The Mikey Sheehy-ridden Max Mayhem looked sure to triumph, when clear, at the furlong-pole but wandered under pressure inside the final furlong and was collared late and beaten a head by stable-companion and odds-on favourite Collins Street, ridden by Declan McDonogh.

The Fozzy Stack-trained Thunder Eclipse (13/8 favourite) belatedly opened his account when bolting-up by five lengths from market rival Gaire Os Ard in the Irish EBF Auction Series 2-Y-0 Maiden.

“He was struck into on his off-hind the last day in Fairyhouse and came home sore, so he needed a short break,” explained Chris Hayes (now on the 35-winner mark for the season); “I’d say the break crowned him – he has strengthened and improved. We’ll see what the handicapper thinks - the Birdcatcher, back here, might be a good race for him.”

In the other juvenile action, debutante Cigamia, trained Willie McCreery, proved a shock scorer under Nathan Crosse, the 33/1 shot proving two and three-quarter lengths superior to Michael O’Callaghan’s Past Time.

“That’s a great starting point,” declared a delighted McCreery, “She’s a big, raw filly. She’s been working well, but it’s a bonus for her to win first time.”

Earlier, in the same colours, the Jessica Harrington-trained Provocateuse made it three wins from her last four starts when making all under apprentice Scott McCullagh to take the six-furlong Irish Stallion Farms Fillies Handicap.

Just a day after his brother Ben landed the Ebor on Sonnyboyliston, Jake Coen, who turned 16 last Monday, triumphed on his first ride, 20/1 shot Dare To Flare, trained by his uncle Andy Slattery, in the Treo Eile Retraining Racehorses Apprentice Handicap The first division of the 45-65 spring handicap saw Clara’s Approach (18/1) provide Curragh-based Jenny Lynch with her first training success, in the hands of Mark Enright.