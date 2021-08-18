'It’s stuff I’ve dreamt of my whole life': Juddmonte International glory for Mishriff and David Egan

Travelling in midfield for much of the race, the colt galloped clear of his rivals
Mishriff and David Egan wins the Juddmonte International Stakes. Picture: Nigel French

Mishriff was an impressive winner of the Group One Juddmonte International Stakes for jockey David Egan and trainers John and Thady Gosden at York.

Travelling in midfield for much of the race, the colt galloped clear of his rivals and was without any challengers as he triumphed as the 9-4 favourite.

Alenquer came home in second, and Love was third.

"He’s a fabulous horse,” John Gosden told ITV.

“He’s trained well and he’s done nothing wrong. I had him a bit short and needing it and fresh and full of it in the Eclipse.

“He’s come to his very best. He’s done nothing but improve these last three races, so I think we’ve seen the finished article.

“This is the race we’ve talked about since last December – this is the race we’ve always wanted to win with him to make him a stallion, for Europe rather than elsewhere.

“I would be inclined to look towards either the Arc or Champions Day (next). I wouldn’t be ruling out the Breeders’ Cup mile and a half either.”

Egan added: “I’m just so privileged to be put in the position to ride for (owner) Prince Faisal and ride a horse like Mishriff for Mr Gosden.

“Winning the Juddmonte International, it’s stuff I’ve dreamt of my whole life.

“The Saudi Cup and the Sheema Classic were fantastic – and to win a Group One in the UK, especially the Juddmonte International with the Saudi Arabian connection for Prince Faisal, it’s very, very special.

“This just proves he can do it overseas – and he can do it at home.”

