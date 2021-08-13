Curragh and Tramore reports: Twilight Payment on a mission for Melbourne Cup double

The Joseph O’Brien-trained eight-year-old Twilight Payment proved himself on course for his Melbourne Cup double bid when landing the Comer Group International Irish St.Leger Trial (Group 3) at the Curragh.

Ridden by Declan McDonogh and recording his fourth course and distance success, Twilight Payment took over from Amhran Na Bhfiann turning for home and stayed on powerfully up the straight to beat gallant mare Princess Zoe by a length and three-quarters with Emperor Of The Sun filling third spot.

O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell commented: “Declan said he felt great going to the start, back to his best and travelled great through the race. The old horse quickened turning in and got a couple of lengths on the field. And he’s such a tough horse to pass.”

“That performance proves that he has trained on and retains all his ability. And I presume there’s only place he’s heading — Melbourne.”

Tony Mullins confirmed runner-up Princess Zoe is on course for a Prix du Cadran repeat at Longchamp.

Earlier, Shane Kelly delivered a second Group 3 in twenty-four hours for his boss Johnny Murtagh when Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby fourth Earlswood landed the Fitzdares Royal Whip Stakes.

Sent off 9-4 favourite, he tracked the pace, quickened through a gap approaching the furlong-pole and ran on well to beat Bolivar by three-quarters of a length, with long-absent Innisfree fifth.

Successful on her debut in Down Royal, the Ger Lyons-trained Head Mistress again swooped late to foil trail-blazing Loveday by a half-length in the Final Volvo Curragh 2-Y-0 Stakes, sparking a double for champion-jockey, also successful on Strong Johnson and now on the 88-winner mark for the season.

Trainer Homer Scott stated, “he jumps and goes” and nominated the Group 1 Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp on Arc day as the target for Strong Johnson following his all-the-way win in the five-furlong Mongey Communications Handicap. Colin Keane was winning on Strong Johnson for the fifth time.

In Tramore, Colin Bowe’s Ya Boy Ya, ridden by amateur James Kenny, bagged the biggest prize on offer, justifying 11-10 favouritism in the EY Chase, holding the late effort of 80-1 shot Rippon Lodge by a length and a quarter.

John Ryan, trainer of the runner-up, enjoyed better luck when Bryan Cooper delivered Listowel-bound Cluan Dara with a perfectly-timed challenge to beat Carnet De Stage in the Griffin Auctioneers Handicap Chase.

Local trainer Pat Flynn struck with the Jack Foley-ridden Aunty Audrey (blinkered for the first time) in the mares handicap hurdle.

And the Willie Mullins-trained, odds-on debutante Coole Og needed all of Patrick’s strength and persuasive powers to get the better of Kilbarry Lilac in the bumper.