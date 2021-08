Blinkered for the first time, the Ger Lyons-trained Sen Ding might defy a high draw in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series 2-Y-0 Maiden in Gowran Park.

A Mehmas colt, this fellow caught the eye on his debut in a six-furlong Curragh maiden, staying on late to fill sixth spot behind stable-companion and subsequent Group 3 winner Beauty Inspire. On the evidence of that debut effort, Sen Ding was sent off a well-backed 9/2 shot for another Curragh maiden, this time over seven furlongs, last time.

Colin Keane tracked front running Shark Bay, eased Sen Ding out to launch his challenge before the two-furlong pole and despite running around briefly, the Glenburnie colt stayed on, without getting past his rival and the two were mugged on the line by 50/1 shot John The Baptist.

Runner-up Shark Bay was disappointing in a listed event in Tipperary last week. But that Curragh form still looks solid and, with the help of blinkers, Sen Ding should be tough to beat here – a smart break should enable the champion-jockey to smuggle his mount into a handy position before the first turn.

The chief threat to the Lyons colt is likely to come from newcomers, notably Joseph O’Brien’s Australia filly Tranquil Lady, a half-sister to Saturday’s Grade 1 Saratoga Derby winner State Of Rest and the Moyglare-owned Trevaunance, winner of a barrier-trial in Dundalk and representing Jessica Harrington.

Today’s feature is the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Hurry Harriet Stakes, which looks wide-open, the Ger Lyons-trained Acanelle and Dermot Weld’s Emaniya, both rated 97, setting the standard on figures.

Aidan O’Brien has won five of the last ten renewals of the race and his Woodland Garden, winner of her maiden over course and distance in mid-June, is a hopeful choice.

On her last start, this Galileo filly, a full-sister to The Gurkha, weakened late to finish seventh behind stable-companion Willow and Saturday’s impressive ‘Give Thanks’ winner Lat Petite Coco in the listed Naas Oaks Trial. Dropping in trip, Woodland Gardens needs to improve, on figures, but might reward each-way support.

Joseph O’Brien also holds a strong hand, with course and distance maiden winner Mariesque (subsequently well-beaten behind Snowfall in the Irish Oaks) and progressive Emphatic Answer, winner of handicaps at Killarney and the Curragh amd stepping into stakes company for the first time here.

The Ado McGuinness-trained Spanish Tenor forced the pace in both the Colm Quinn BMW Mile and Ahooora Handicap in Galway and, in calmer waters, appeals in the Open Week At Gowran Park Handicap.

On the latter occasion, Spanish Tenor, claimed out of Tim Doyle’s after a win in Tipperary, was ultimately beaten only a length, in third spot, behind Current Option and On A Session, with Mile winner Sirjack Thomas and two of today’s rivals Nebo (fifth) and Big Baby Bull (tenth) behind.

Spanish Tenor doesn’t have to make the running and, in race laden with plenty of pace, Cian Mac Redmond might adopt more patient tactics, to good effect.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

4.30. Big Challenge

5.00. Sunniyra (n.b.)

5.35. Woodland Garden

6.05. Sen Ding (Nap)

6.35. Spanish Tenor

7.05. Angel’s Trumpet

7.35. Clan Jock

8.05. National Ballet

Next Best

4.30. Flyin Hawaiian

5.00. New Moon Rising

5.35. Emphatic Answer

6.05. Tranquil Lady

6.35. Nebo

7.05. All The Mollies

7.35. Phoenix Open

8.05. Beyond Happy