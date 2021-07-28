Galway Festival tips: The Shunter can strike to continue a famous family tradition

On the supporting card, Mullins might land the listed Tote+ Placepot Pays More Novice Hurdle with Dark Voyager, a runaway maiden winner at Tipperary back in May.
And another with obvious claims for Closutton is Lasparas in the two-mile, five-furlong maiden hurdle.
A winning ‘pointer’, this fellow impressed when justifying long odds-on favouritism, on his racecourse debut, in a Tramore bumper in June and is a potentially smart stayer.
The market should prove a guide to the two bumpers. But The Shunter’s stable-companion Merlin Giant, well-backed when fourth to Adamantly Chosen on his debut at the Punchestown Festival, appeals in the finale.
4.35. Getaway Queen
5.10. Dark Voyager
5.45. Lasparas (n.b.)
6.15. The Shunter
6.45. Merry Poppins
7.15. Tiger Voice
7.45. Fanoir
8.15. Merlin Giant (Nap)
4.35. Ena Baie
5.10. Annie G
5.45. Lonesome Boatman
6.15. Koshari
6.45. Dalton Highway
7.15. Star Max
7.45. Mary Meehan
8.15. Esperti