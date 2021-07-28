Galway Festival tips: The Shunter can strike to continue a famous family tradition

The Shunter has already scooped a £100,000 bonus this year and looks set to continue the Mullins family’s success story in the Galway Plate
Galway Festival tips: The Shunter can strike to continue a famous family tradition

The Shunter and Jordan Gainford win the Paddy Power Plate for owner Paul Byrne and trainer Emmet Mullins at Cheltenham last March. Picture: Healy Racing

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 07:00
John Ryan

Ante-post favourite The Shunter looks the horse to beat in today's €250,000 Tote Galway Plate.

The eight-year-old, equally adept over hurdle and fences, has already scooped a £100,000 bonus this year and looks set to continue the Mullins family’s success story in the Plate and give owner JP McManus an eighth win in the highlight of the summer jumps programme.

The Shunter bagged the bonus when winning the Paddy Power Plate at the Cheltenham Festival, having previously won the Morebattle Hurdle in Kelso.

And, if he lands today’s big pot, he’ll give his trainer Emmet Mullins a first Plate success, continuing a famous family tradition — his grandfather Paddy and uncles Willie, Tony, and Tom have all won the race.

Following his Cheltenham win, The Shunter performed creditably, despite some sloppy jumping, to finish second to Protektorat in a Grade One novice at Aintree and, when last seen, was a close third to Koshari (also in today’s field) in a competitive handicap hurdle at the Punchestown Festival.

Simon Torrens will claim a valuable 3lb on The Shunter and, with luck in running and a solid round of jumping, he should be tough to beat.

The selection is one of five carrying the McManus colours, a group which also includes Joseph O’Brien’s pair Darasso, runner-up to Sole Pretender in the Grimes Hurdle last time, and Mark Walsh’s mount Top Moon, and the Cathal Byrnes-trained Off You Go.

Gigginstown House Stud is chasing a fifth Plate with a trio of challengers, headed by enigmatic top-weight Samcro, the mount of 5lb claimer Jordan Gainford.

Surprisingly, Willie Mullins has only landed this prize once, with Blazing Tempo. But he has a formidable six-strong team today, including last year’s runner-up Royal Rendezvous, the mount of champion jockey Paul Townend.

At the bottom of the weights, Koshari, rated 10lb lower over fences and successful last time in a competitive handicap hurdle at the Punchestown Festival, catches the eye, in first-time blinkers.

But he’ll have to improve his jumping to make a telling impact in such a hot race as this.

On the supporting card, Mullins might land the listed Tote+ Placepot Pays More Novice Hurdle with Dark Voyager, a runaway maiden winner at Tipperary back in May.

And another with obvious claims for Closutton is Lasparas in the two-mile, five-furlong maiden hurdle.

A winning ‘pointer’, this fellow impressed when justifying long odds-on favouritism, on his racecourse debut, in a Tramore bumper in June and is a potentially smart stayer.

The market should prove a guide to the two bumpers. But The Shunter’s stable-companion Merlin Giant, well-backed when fourth to Adamantly Chosen on his debut at the Punchestown Festival, appeals in the finale.

SELECTIONS 

John Ryan 

4.35. Getaway Queen 

5.10. Dark Voyager 

5.45. Lasparas (n.b.) 

6.15. The Shunter 

6.45. Merry Poppins 

7.15. Tiger Voice 

7.45. Fanoir 

8.15. Merlin Giant (Nap) 

Next Best 

4.35. Ena Baie 

5.10. Annie G 

5.45. Lonesome Boatman 

6.15. Koshari 

6.45. Dalton Highway 

7.15. Star Max 

7.45. Mary Meehan 

8.15. Esperti

More in this section

Finny Maguire on Coltor comes home to win 26/7/2021 Galway Races: Coltor swoops to conquer again for Dermot Weld
Galway Festival tips: Consistent Taura Shaman looks the one to beat Galway Festival tips: Consistent Taura Shaman looks the one to beat
QIPCO King George Diamond Weekend - Day Two - Ascot Racecourse Derby hero Adayar is mighty in King George victory
Galway Festival tips: The Shunter can strike to continue a famous family tradition

Galway Races: Mix-up between horses leads to Jessica Harrington ‘winner’ being disqualified

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up