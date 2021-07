Fourth in the race last year and a model of consistency in recent starts, Taura Shaman has solid each-way claims in the COLM QUINN BMW Mile in Galway tonight.

Jessica Harrington came tantalisingly close to landing this prize with Njord, today’s top-weight, twelve months ago and has bright prospects with her trio of runners – Njord, Free Solo and Tauran Shaman.

And, with stable-jockey Shane Foley on Tauran Shaman, the Shamardal gelding looks sure to run a big race from stall five.

Well-fancied for a succession of big handicaps last season, he proved generally disappointing, although his third to Nebo in a premier handicap in Cork and his fourth in this race were solid efforts.

This season, Tauran Saman triumphed off 88 at Leopardstown in May, beating one of today’s rivals Mosala, before filling third spot behind He knows No Fear at the same venue.

And, last time, he was beaten three-quarters of a length by Mosala in the Nasrullah (Premier) Handicap.

Today, he meets Mosala on 4lb. better terms and is expected to turn the tables in a traditionally rough race, in which Njord, pipped last year and runner-up to Order Of Australia in a Group 2 at the Curragh last, must shoulder the massive burden of 10-5, less Scott McCullagh’s claim.

The Ado McGuinness-trained Saltonstall is attempting to become the first triple-winner of the race, having beaten Njord by a nose last year. And, prepared for the day, is one of five runners from the McGuinness yard, a team which also includes Current Option, conqueror of Njord in the seven-furlong Ahonoora here last year, and progressive three-year-old Star Harbour, successful in Killarney lats time.

Aidan O’Brien has never won the race and relies on three-year-old Horoscope, another last-time-out winner in Killarney while Joseph is doubly-represented, by Raise You and unexposed Mazagran, previously with Satish Seemar in Dubai and impressive on his recent Irish debut in Limerick, for which he was raised 12lb.

Bottom-weight Lust, representing Ger Lyons, is another of the five three-year-old in the field. But no three-year-old has landed the prize since 2004.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

4.35. Moving For Gold

5.10. Radiyka (n.b.)

5.45. Emaniya (Nap)

6.15. Tauran Shaman

6.45. Disco Boots

7.15. Tipperary Moon

7.45. Take My Hand

8.15. Maze Runner

Next Best

4.35. Emilie Gray

5.10. Twinkle

5.45. Neptune Rock

6.15. Mazagran

6.45. Moddy Poddle

7.15. Divine Celt

7.45. Danec Emperor

8.15. Crowns Major