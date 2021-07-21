Naas report: Johnny Murtagh ponders Cheveley Park date for Ladies Church

Johnny Murtagh is considering a tilt at the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes in Newmarket for Ladies Church following her impressive victory in the listed Arqana Marwell Stakes at Naas.

Following-up her maiden success in Tipperary and a first stakes winner for her sire, the Churchill filly readily brushed aside the well-regarded Pennine Hills and drew clear to triumph by two and a quarter lengths, with British raider Sophie’s Star in third.

Ladies Church was confident ridden by Ben Coen, who said: “That was very good. Mark (Dobbin) is a new owner in the yard and I’m delighted to ride a nice winner for him.

“She improved from Tipperary and should get six furlongs okay. She picked-up well and then idled a bit. I like her and I think she’s smart. And she can only get better.”

Trainer Murtagh, speaking from home, added: “Her work has been very good since Tipperary and she won well. She’s still learning and should keep improving. I have the Cheveley Park in my head for her and we’ll try to find something suitable for her on the way there. I don’t think six furlongs will be a problem.”

Earlier, the Henry de Bromhead-trained maiden Wren’s Breath proved best in the listed Yeomanstown Stud Stakes over six furlongs, sweeping through from last to first to seal victory close home.

Ridden by Gary Carroll, she swooped late to foil More Beautiful by three-quarters of a length with favourite Teresa Mendoza in third.

“It was a big ask, going straight into a listed race on her second start, but she did it nicely,” Carroll said. “She’s a filly that’s blind in one eye and her spacial awareness isn’t great.

“She relaxed, but was behind the bridle and going nowhere, behind horses, at half-way. When I pulled her out and got a bit of daylight, she picked-up very well and got to the line strong.”

Ger Lyons enjoys plenty of success in Naas and he shared a fine treble with stable-jockey Colin Keane, kicking off when Recurrent Dream justified hefty support in the opening six-furlong two-year-old maiden.

Backed into 13-8 favourite, the Elzaam colt quickened nicely to seal victory and, despite showing signs of inexperience, scored by a length and three-quarters from Gwan So.

Assistant trainer Shane Lyons said: “We thought the trip was below his best and worried about his lack of experience. He won well, with his ears pricked, and showed he’s a nice horse. He’ll go for the Ballyhane Stakes here on August 2.”

Shane Lyons later attributed Mr Wendell’s battling victory over San Andreas in the seven-furlongs conditions event to “a massive team effort”, explaining: “He was very free and boiled over the last day in Leopardstown. So we brought him home and started from scratch with him. He’s a big unit and a horse with plenty of ability.”

Lyons and Keane completed the 135-1 treble when Bucky Larson responded to the champion’s urgings to get the better of favourite Dream Tale by a half-length in the finale, the Naas Racecourse Handicap.