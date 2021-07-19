Ken Condon: ‘To have a horse like Laws Of Indices so close after Romanised is very important’

Ballyhea is more hurling than horse racing and though Ken Condon could hold his own on the pitch and remains a fervent follower of club and Rebel county, it is in the latter pursuit he has flourished.

The love of horse was fostered at home, from his mother’s hunting background. He represented Ireland as a junior eventer and still gets back to the Duhallow Hunt when he can but it was racing that got the pulse flowing. Not everyone turns their dream into a reality but Condon took out a licence at 27 and put in the hard yards. The Group 1 Prix Jean Prat at Deauville by the Osborne Lodge conditioner’s Laws Of Indices eight days ago was just another reminder of his ability to hold his own in rarefied atmosphere given the raw material.

The team is small but Condon is now a Classic-winning trainer who has been registering Group winners pretty regularly in the past six years, despite not having anything like the budgets of others competing at in this sphere.

Romanised was the flagship operator, the Irish 2000 Guineas victor of 2018 who also won the Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois as well as the last two renewals of the Minstrel Stakes, which was named in his honour at The Curragh yesterday following his retirement to stud.

Last year, it was the two-year-olds who produced for Condon. Miss Amulet bagged a Group 2 and was just denied at the highest level but was unable to reproduce that form this term. She is now moving to America where she will run once before being covered.

In contrast, Laws Of Indices is only getting better and he was a Group 2-winning juvenile as well, having gotten off the mark on debut when he “fell in”, the weight allowances available to cheaper purchases in the Irish EBF Auction Series making all the difference.

He has been a regular against the best since winning the Railway Stakes subsequently and regardless of the conditions, has run his race.

“If I go back to his 2yo career, he beat Lucky Vega in the Railway Stakes,” says Condon in customary thoughtful fashion. “Okay, he was a 66-1 shot. He ran very well in the Phoenix, he was a bit slow from the gate and it was very deep ground. It’s very hard to have confidence in form in that very deep ground.

“But the race I was very encouraged with was the Guineas Trial (at Leopardstown in April). He’s going into that race giving them all three pounds, carrying his penalty. I thought he ran with great credit that day, two and three-quarter lengths behind what’s fair to say is the best miler in Europe (Poetic Flare).

“Magnanimous was sixth, we were fifth and Joseph (O’Brien)’s horse was very impressive in the Listed Glencairn at Leopardstown afterwards. He went through the race very comfortably and won quite easily. He beat Johnny (Murtagh)’s horse Fourhometwo, who goes then to Curragh Derby weekend and wins his Listed race. You go through it forensically, it stacks up.”

Olivier Peslier opted to make the running to ensure an even tempo last Sunday and with the trip and yielding ground ideal, success followed.

“The thing about him is he turns up and tries. He’s one you can be very sure of. He looked very resolute and genuine on Sunday. Horses came at him from both flanks and he never looked sideways. He did something similar in the Railway Stakes when Lucky Vega came to him, you’d think he was going to be headed but he was brave and fought to the line.

“He got a great ride from Peslier. The last furlong was 13 seconds, they were just starting to tie up. He’d done two 11.35s before that. From mid-race on, the heat was on.

“He’s good with an even gallop. Seven furlongs is perfect, he got his ground. It’s fair to say, it was a career best by a long way but it goes to show, when everything falls into line for you, great things can happen.

“He’s 16-1 now, he’s a fine physical. For a horse that only cost eight thousand, you’d think he must be a car crash of a physical but he’s not. He’s very good looking and he is improving all the time.”

It is a wonderful story in an era when it costs hundreds of thousands, and sometimes millions to acquire stock, while taking on the blue bloods, with Galileos, Frankels and Dubawis gunning for you at every turn.

Laws Of Indices, who will likely return to Deauville for the Prix Maurice de Gheest next month before taking in the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp and then, possibly, the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Del Mar.

“It’s amazing. We’re all half dreamers, anyone who follows the sport. Lifelong friends, all working people, doing nine-to-five jobs, doing the same as the rest of us, grinding away and pooled the resources. I don’t know how many times he could have been sold but for whatever reason, it never just happened.

“Somebody must have been looking down on them and it got to Sunday. You wouldn’t believe the elation, the joy it’s given them. They were in the yard yesterday taking a few photos and it’s just stunned disbelief.

“From our point of a view, to have a horse like him, see him raise himself up, keep getting better and improve; that’s the joy of training. They’re in an environment but some of them will use that to get the best out of themselves. Others with the same scenario don’t. They’re flawed.

“This fella looks very reliable to me. He runs in all types of ground, he turns up, he mightn’t win all the time but he’s very solid. He’s a Group 1 winner. He’s a good horse.”

Winning the Irish 2000 Guineas has been the highlight of Condon’s career to date but it was the warmth of the industry’s reaction that told a lot. In Kildare, they still bemoan the loss of Larry Tompkins and Shea Fahy to Cork, but in Condon, who is based on the Curragh, they have gotten a good one back.

Romanised’s services are in considerable demand at Al Shaqab Racing’s Hara de Bucquetot and it is notable how much Condon wants his former charge to be as successful in his second career as he was in his first.

“He’s a horse his owner, Mr Ng was very fond of, and still is. He’s supporting him at stud. He’s covered 127 mares this year and that part of his career is going well. He’s a fantastic physical of a horse with just that touch of class and acceleration that sometimes is the hallmark of a sire. It’s up to him now. He’s in a good farm and getting plenty of chances.”

There is a familiar tone there. Provide the right setting, the right circumstances, the right environment. It’s up to the horse then. You cannot make them what they’re not. Romanised and now Laws Of Indices have flourished as they have progressed under Condon though, as Success Days did before them. These are not coincidences.

With Romanised retired last year, Laws Of Indices’ climb up the ranks is timely.

“It’s so important to have these horses. On the back of last year we’d a nice team of two-year-olds number-wise this year but for whatever reason, they haven’t been zinging. You can be a few percentage points below your best health-wise and you’re not at the races in this country. It’s ultra-competitive, it’s the toughest jurisdiction in world racing for competition. You make the best of the raw material you have and a horse like him for us is huge. We’re lucky to have him and I’d say he’s lucky to have us. It’s mutually beneficial.

“I’d be still optimistic that later in the season, we have some nice two-year-olds to come out but it would be fair to say that last year’s two-year-old success will be hard to replicate. It was just one of those seasons and you need a bit of luck.

“To have a horse like Laws Of Indices so close after Romanised going forward is very important. Miss Amulet got very close to Group 1 in the Cheveley Park last year. They’re the majors of our sport.

“I watch golf, I can’t play it, but to win those big ones is very important. They’re very hard. So there’s a great buzz for everyone to work around those horses. Percentage-wise, he’s around the top one, one and a half per cent of his generation. When you’re against the superpowers, to have one like him in the yard is great.”