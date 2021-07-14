Disappointment as only 1,000 fans allowed attend Galway Races

Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile

Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 10:46
Darren Norris

Having last month expressed the hope that as many as 5,000 people would be able to attend each day of its seven-day festival, Galway has been told it will only be allowed cater for 1,000.

The Irish Derby at the Curragh last month was part of a government-led pilot, when 1,000 spectators were in attendance, leading to hopes that bigger numbers would be allowed attend Ballybrit.

However, Galway CEO Michael Moloney revealed on Wednesday morning that will not now be the case.

He said: “We got news last night that we will be able to host 1,000 spectators on each day of the summer festival commencing on Monday the 26th of July. We know given the support that we’ve got over the last couple of weeks that this will be extremely disappointing news to all our fans who had been looking forward to the opportunity of maybe coming back to Ballybrit this year.

“In terms of our sponsors and everybody who had been working towards maybe a larger attendance for this year’s festival, it will be disappointing.

“On the upside, it is 7,000 more people than we had this time last year and for those that do manage to get to come to Ballybrit this year, we’re delighted we’ll have owners back and now a small amount of public on top of that. We certainly look forward to making it an event that will be worth being at.

“We’re also so fortunate that we have huge support in terms of television coverage this year, you can tune in live on RTÉ on the first four days, TG4 on Friday and Saturday, and Racing TV cover it right throughout the week.

“For those that won’t be able to be here this year, we really hope that you’ll join us along the way in terms of keeping an eye on what’s happening at Ballybrit. We’re still looking forward to some great racing.

“We’ll provide some further updates in the next couple of days once we detail the plan how we manage the 1,000 spectators attending this year.”

