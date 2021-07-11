Sligo report: Liam Burke back in the saddle at age 64

Liam Burke is already looking forward to his next ride, after returning to the saddle at Sligo at the age of 64.

Burke - a successful trainer, and father of top jockey Jonathan Burke - was riding for the first time in 33 years.

Partnering the five-year-old Shumard - whom he part-owns and trains - in the Racing Again August 4th INH Flat Race, the 40-1 combination were unable to trouble the principals but nevertheless were far from disgraced in finishing sixth.

Burke, who was able to claim 7lb, said: “I enjoyed that. He ran a nice race, but I wasn’t fit enough!

“I’ll be better for the run and I’m looking forward to my next ride already!”

At the business end, the Ross O’Sullivan-trained State Of Fame (5-1) came out on top in the hands Tom Harney, beating Call Me Jim by four and a quarter lengths. Odds-on favourite Aslukwoodhavit had to settle for third under Patrick Mullins.

O’Sullivan said: “It’s young Tom’s first track winner. He’s from near me in Punchestown and he’s ridden three point-to-point winners.

“The dam of this one, Nirphania, had lots of potential as a racehorse but has been a bit unlucky as a broodmare, so it’s lovely to get a winner out of her. This horse had a good first run (fourth at Thurles) and then lost his way a little bit, maybe through a little bit of weakness, through the winter.

“In the last couple of weeks he has strengthened up really well. We were a bit worried about all the rain but he handled the ground well.”

He added: “I love coming to Sligo and it’s a lucky track for me.”

The Seamus Spillane-trained veteran Goulane Chosen made the journey from Conna, County Cork worthwhile when defying top-weight in the Sligo Park Hotel Opportunity Handicap Hurdle.

An eleventh winner of the season for jockey Mike O’Connor, Goulane Chosen stayed on dourly in the rain-softened ground to beat Turkestan and Mr Moondance, both trained locally by Mark McNiff, who had been on the mark with Red Ball Of Fire (Philip Enright) in the opener. Dinny Spillane, son and assistant to the winning trainer, admitted: “We were a little afraid when the rain came. But he’s a real star, an unreal horse for a small yard like us.”

“He’s running like a four or five-year old, and not a twelve-year-old. It’s great for his owner-breeder Mary O’Donnell.

“We’ll see how he in the morning and, if he’s okay, he’ll probably get an entry for Killarney on Friday.”

Main focus of attention was David Dunne’s mare All Class (who has landed two major gambles on the Flat this year) in the Ballymote Handicap Hurdle. And, despite a significant drift out to 11/4 in the market, she duly obliged, coming from off the pace under Sean Flanagan to register her first win over hurdles, at the expense of Citizen’s Army.