Talking Horses: Redemption on the cards for Dragon Symbol

The Darley July Cup Stakes is the undoubted highlight of a day known as Super Saturday and Dragon Symbol can make a belated Group 1 breakthrough in the prestigious six-furlong Group 1 contest.

First past the post in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last month, Archie Watson’s charge was subsequently demoted to second for hampering American raider Campanelle.

Connections of Dragon Symbol unsuccessfully appealed against that decision but the silver lining to that frustrating turn of events was that the Cable Bay colt proved himself a top-class sprinter.

After all, the front two finished miles clear of their Ascot rivals on bottomless ground.

Conditions promise to be a good deal quicker at Newmarket today but an empathic Hamilton success over five furlongs on rattling fast ground in May strongly suggests that won’t be a problem for Dragon Symbol.

Him being a three-year-old on the upgrade is a further positive as four of the last six winners of this race have been that age while the Commonwealth Cup, a race only introduced in 2015, has quickly established itself as a key pointer to the July Cup.

With no Campanelle in the way, this looks a fantastic opportunity for Dragon Symbol to set the record straight.

In a race of considerable depth, there’s no shortage of dangers, not least last year’s hero Oxted.

Having bagged a second Group 1 by winning the King’s Stand Stakes last month, Roger Teal’s charge warrants maximum respect but repeat July Cup winners are rare with Right Boy the last to do the double way back in 1959.

Oxted has the raw talent required to rewrite that record but the suspicion is Dragon Symbol won’t be denied this time.

On a manic day, the main race on the Newmarket undercard is the Superlative Stakes where Native Trail can enhance Charlie Appleby’s fine recent record in the seven-furlong Group 2. Appleby has won this race three times in the last five years and Native Trail justified strong market confidence with a dominant victory on his debut at Sandown last month.

In the aftermath, his trainer was quick to nominate the Superlative as the likely next target for the Oasis Dream colt so a big run can be expected.

Appleby can also provide the answer in the bet365 Mile Handicap where Royal Fleet can make it three wins from three starts. The Dubawi colt scored at Kempton on his debut last November and followed up at Yarmouth in April. The second and third from that race have both won since so the form looks solid.

Elsewhere at Newmarket, Al Saariyah looks to have decent each-way claims in the Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies’ Handicap while Boardman also looks a big each-way price in the bet365 Bunbury Cup.

The John Smith’s Cup is the main event at York and Surrey Pride, a course and distance winner in May, can land the spoils for Joe Tuite.

Hukum ran a fine race when third to Wonderful Tonight and Broome in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot and a repeat of that effort would make him hard to beat in the Group 3 John Smith’s Silver Cup Stakes.

Elsewhere at York, Chichester gets the tentative vote in the John Smith’s Racing Handicap while Winter Power can get back to winning ways in the John Smith’s City Walls Stakes.

Ascot’s feature race is the Betfred Summer Mile Stakes, a Group 2 contest that can go the way of Tilsit, a horse who was only just touched off in a French Group 1 last time out. Down in grade here, Charlie Hills’ charge can go one better. Significantly looks the likeliest winner of the other ITV/Virgin Media-televised Ascot race, the Betfred Heritage Handicap.

Selections

York 1.45: Chichester

Newmarket 2.05: Al Saariyah (Each-way)

York 2.20: Hukum (Nap)

Newmarket 2.40: Royal Fleet

Ascot 3.00: Tilsit

Newmarket 3.15: Native Trail

Ascot 3.35: Significantly

Newmarket 3.50: Boardman (Each-way)

York 4.05: Surrey Pride

Newmarket 4.25: Dragon Symbol (NB)

York 4.40: Winter Power