Irish horse racing tips: Global Equity can pay dividends at Limerick

Global Equity and JJ Slevin win the Crecora Mares Maiden Hurdle at Limerick last April. (Healy Racing)

Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 06:55
John Ryan

Global Equity should make a successful start to her chasing career in today’s Croom Mares Beginners Chase in Limerick.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained six-year-old, winner of a Galway bumper back in October 2019, has triumphed only once in 12 outings over timber. But her form looks rock-solid in the context to a race of this nature. And an adequate round of jumping should see J J Slevin’s mount land the spoils.

Earlier, Henry de Bromhead’s Gin On Lime, already a wide-margin winner at Killarney and Wexford, should complete a hat-trick in the Patrickswell Novice Chase.

Left well clear by the second last fence fall of Reine Fee at Killarney, she again made the running and jumped well to beat the experienced Star Max at Wexford and should confirm that form here.

And Turnpike Trip, trained by Cathal Byrnes, should recoup recent Wexford losses (he fell at the third last when upsides Friary Rock) in the Glin Beginners Chase.

Continuing in good form, Joseph O’Brien might also strike with Isle Of Sark, on a recovery mission, in the Irish Stallion farms EBF race in Navan.

Shortest-priced favourite on the Navan card will be the Ger Lyons-trained Geocentric in the Yeomanstown ‘Invincible Army’ 2-Y-0 Maiden. And she’s impossible to oppose following last week’s encouraging debut second to previous winner Hadman in Naas.

Tomorrow’s action is in Fairyhouse (Flat) and Sligo (National Hunt). And Paddy Twomey’s Pearls Galore, third to Real Appeal in the Group 3 Ballycorus Stakes at Leopardstown on her seasonal debut, sets the standard in the Group 3 Brownstown Stakes, feature at the County Meath venue.

In Sligo, David Dunne’s mare All Class will be expected to take advantage of her hurdle mark (80) in the Ballymore Handicap Hurdle.

This mare landed a couple of gambles on the flat, at Navan and Gowran Park, before chasing home Vultan in Roscommon this season, form which saw her flat mark rise from 48 to 72. So she looks very well-in here.

LIMERICK SATURDAY 

John Ryan 

1.20. Nero Rock 

1.55. Gin On Lime 

2.30. Turnpike Trip 

3.05. Allardyce 

3.40. Global Equity (Nap) 

4.15. Sizing Malbay 

4.50. Black Samurai 

5.25. Rubiana 

Next Best 

1.20. Gelee Blanche 

1.55. Star Max 

2.30. Druid’s Altar 

3.05. Dynamic Allen 

3.40. Reine Fee 

4.15. Fairyhill Run 

4.50. Makeyourcall 

5.25. Wake Up Early 

NAVAN SATURDAY 

John Ryan 

1.00. Joe Masseria 

1.35. Moving For Gold 

2.10. Geocentric (n.b.) 

2.45. Art Of Unity 

3.20. Isle Of Sark 

3.55. Himalayan Beautyu 

4.30. Anfaass 

5.05. Prime Chief 

Next Best 

1.00. Special Power 

1.35. Mickey The Steel 

2.10. Midgetonamission 

2.45. Gordon Bennett 

3.20. Tazaral 

3.55. Reverberation 

4.30. Divine Celt 

5.05. Rodney Bay 

FAIRYHOUSE SUNDAY 

John Ryan 

1.00. Ultramarine 

1.35. Glengarra 

2.10. Cityman 

2.45. Misterio 

3.20. Pearls Galore (Nap) 

3.55. Call Me Sweetheart 

4.30. Angel In the Sky 

5.05. Too Bright 

Next Best 

1.00. Hapipi Go Lucky 

1.35. Schiele 

2.10. Affable 

2.45. Conversant 

3.20. Valeria Messalina 

3.55. Female Approach 

4.30. Wojood 

5.05. Franno 

SLIGO SUNDAY 

John Ryan 

1.55. Loved Out 

2.30. Ruleout 

3.05. Getaway Queen 

3.40. Goulane Chosen 

4.15. All Class (n.b.) 

4.50. Stamp Your Feet 

5.25. Aslukwoodhavit 

Next Best 

1.55. Batalha 

2.30. Tom McGreevy 

3.05. Sit Down Lucy 

3.40. Bridge Native 

4.15. Lady Rocco 

4.50. The Caddy Rose 

5.25. Quiet Escape

