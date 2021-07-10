Irish horse racing tips: Global Equity can pay dividends at Limerick

This mare landed a couple of gambles on the flat, at Navan and Gowran Park, before chasing home Vultan in Roscommon this season, form which saw her flat mark rise from 48 to 72. So she looks very well-in here.
1.20. Nero Rock
1.55. Gin On Lime
2.30. Turnpike Trip
3.05. Allardyce
3.40. Global Equity (Nap)
4.15. Sizing Malbay
4.50. Black Samurai
5.25. Rubiana
1.20. Gelee Blanche
1.55. Star Max
2.30. Druid’s Altar
3.05. Dynamic Allen
3.40. Reine Fee
4.15. Fairyhill Run
4.50. Makeyourcall
5.25. Wake Up Early
1.00. Joe Masseria
1.35. Moving For Gold
2.10. Geocentric (n.b.)
2.45. Art Of Unity
3.20. Isle Of Sark
3.55. Himalayan Beautyu
4.30. Anfaass
5.05. Prime Chief
1.00. Special Power
1.35. Mickey The Steel
2.10. Midgetonamission
2.45. Gordon Bennett
3.20. Tazaral
3.55. Reverberation
4.30. Divine Celt
5.05. Rodney Bay
1.00. Ultramarine
1.35. Glengarra
2.10. Cityman
2.45. Misterio
3.20. Pearls Galore (Nap)
3.55. Call Me Sweetheart
4.30. Angel In the Sky
5.05. Too Bright
1.00. Hapipi Go Lucky
1.35. Schiele
2.10. Affable
2.45. Conversant
3.20. Valeria Messalina
3.55. Female Approach
4.30. Wojood
5.05. Franno
1.55. Loved Out
2.30. Ruleout
3.05. Getaway Queen
3.40. Goulane Chosen
4.15. All Class (n.b.)
4.50. Stamp Your Feet
5.25. Aslukwoodhavit
1.55. Batalha
2.30. Tom McGreevy
3.05. Sit Down Lucy
3.40. Bridge Native
4.15. Lady Rocco
4.50. The Caddy Rose
5.25. Quiet Escape