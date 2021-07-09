Irish tips: Gloire D’athon poised to get off the mark

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Gloire D’athon will be expected to open his account in the CorkRacecourse.ie Maiden Hurdle in Cork on Friday.

Winner of a French bumper for Alain Couetil, the Doctor Dino gelding has been prominent in the market for each of his four outings since joining De Bromhead, initially when filling third spot behind Magic Tricks at Navan in December.

He failed to build on that effort in a couple of maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse in the post-Christmas period. But he produced an improved effort to finish a close third behind Pipers Melody and Tucson Train at Punchestown last time out, form boosted when the runner-up easily justified odds-on favouritism in Tipperary.

Gloire D’athon has raced over two and two and a half miles for his current connections. Back over the minimum trip and wearing a first-time tongue-tie, Paul Townend is likely to make plenty of use of the five-year-old. He should be tough to beat.

Peter Fahey’s stable star Peregrine Run, below top form in recent outings, bids to get his career back on track in the Thank You To The Frontline Workers Hurdle, a race he won in 2019.

But the versatile 11-year-old, a 17-time winner, might struggle against Wonder Laish.

Back at Easter, Wonder Laish finished a creditable third, when unfancied in the market, behind a pair of classy types, Sole Pretender and Bapaume, in a two-mile conditions event at this venue.

Today, Wonder Laish is tackling two and a half miles for the first time but might have the edge over Peregrine Run.

Meanwhile, it’s AXA Insurance Midland National day in Kilbeggan. And the weights are headed by last year’s winner Freewheelin Dylan, 11lb higher than 12 months ago.

Of course, Dermot McLoughlin’s charge has since landed the Irish Grand National, off 137, at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday before finishing fourth, off his revised mark, to Mister Fogpatches at the Punchestown Festival.

With Richie Deegan claiming 5lb, Freewheelin Dylan should make a bold bid to repeat last year’s win.

Elsewhere on the card, Enda Bolger’s four-year-old handicap debutante Hot On My Heels, favourite when runner-up to The Dasher Conway at Tipperary on her third start, appeals in the first division of the Mullingar Handicap Hurdle.

And the Denis Hogan-trained Low Sun, winner of the English Cesarewitch for Willie Mullins back in 2018 and third to Ya Boy Ya on his chasing and stable debut last month, might prove best in the concluding beginners' chase.

CORK SELECTIONS

4.15: Carrarea

4.50: Gloire D’athon (Nap)

5.20: Baltinglass Hill

5.50: Heroes Of Renown

6.20: Forgetthesurprise

6.50: Wonder Laish

7.20: Derracrin

NEXT BEST

4.15: Dalvey

4.50: Risk Factor

5.20: Rock On Seamie

5.50: King’s Vow

6.20: Aoibhe’s Beau

6.50: Peregrine Run

7.20: Wild Hunt

KILBEGGAN SELECTIONS

4.30: Layla’s Daffodil

5.05: Vermillion Cliffs

5.35: Glen Robin

6.05: Hot On My Heels (NB)

6.35: Secret Sea

7.05: Walking On Glass

7.35: Freewheelin Dylan

8.05: Low Sun

NEXT BEST

4.30: What Wonders Weave

5.05: True Faith

5.35: Broken Ice

6.05: Fassbender

6.35: Union Park

7.05: Mindsmadeup

7.35: Jerandme

8.05: Fred The Foot