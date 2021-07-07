Fairyhouse: ‘Smart’ Pennine Hills makes winning start to career

Winner of a barrier-trial in Dundalk last week, the Joseph O’Brien-trained debutante Pennine Hills produced a professional performance to land the Yeomanstown Stud ‘Dark Angel’ Irish EBF Fillies 2-Y-0 Maiden under Declan McDonogh in Fairyhouse.

The Kodiac filly bounced smartly from the stalls, dictated the pace, and ran on strongly to beat well-touted Ballydoyle filly Concert Hall by two and a half lengths.

“Declan said she’d improve a lot from today, that she’s still very green,” explained Brendan Powell, representing the winning trainer. “She was very professional and you’d have to love the way she put her head down and lengthened. It wasn’t the plan to make it, because she’s grand relaxed filly but she jumped so well that Declan let her roll along. I’d say she might be smart.”

McDonogh successfully utilised similar tactics to complete a double on Kieran Cotter’s Lord Dudley in the six-furlong Visit Meath For Your Staycation Handicap in convincing fashion.

Having missed the kick, the 5-2 favourite was soon in front, had his rivals in trouble soon after half-way, and retained his clear lead to the line, beating Basharat by three and three quarter lengths.

Cotter said: “We thought he had improved coming here, although we were slightly worried about the ground. But he’s improving all the time, learning with racing. He’s more settled and relaxed in himself, which is a help.”

In contrast, Jim Bolger’s 77-rated, seven-race maiden Dixie Bluebell, runner-up in a Curragh handicap last time out, left it late to snatch the spoils in the seven-furlong Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden, foiling the flattering Offiah to score by three-quarters of a length.

Bolgers’ representative Ger Flynn said: “She’s not winning out of turn, but seven furlongs seems to be her trip. She’s a well-bred filly, a half-sister to Smash Williams, so this big for her.”

The Tom Hogan-trained 33-1 shot Nebo, enterprisingly ridden by Ben Coen, bagged the most valuable handicap on the card, the Discover Boyne Valley Handicap, holding off Ice Cold In Alex by a half-length.

Coen, who will ride Champers Elysees in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes in Newmarket on Friday, said: “He ran a good race in the Curragh the last day and Tom said he needed it. I got an easy lead and, every time he heard horses getting to him, he picked-up. He’s tough to pass.”

In Coen’s absence, Ronan Whelan will partner Johnny Murtagh’s two runners in York on Saturday, Sonnyboyliston and Urban Beat.

Earlier, Jessica Harrington’s course and distance winner Protagonist (Scott McCullagh) captured the Watch ‘Thom’s Tips’ Rated race at the expense of favourite Bear Story.

Trainer Ross O’Sullivan retained Sea Sessions after her win, under Mark Gallagher, in the opening claimer but was denied a double when Gavin Cromwell’s Li Mu Bai (Gary Carroll) swooped late to deny Miss Florentine in the finale.