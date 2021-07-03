Aidan O'Brien's St Mark's Basilica wins the Eclipse

Aidan O'Brien's French Guineas and Derby winner St Mark's Basilica ran out a brilliant winner of the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park.

Only four went to post for the Group One feature - but it was a high-class quartet, and Champion Stakes winner Addeyyb led them from the stalls.

The field moved in single file until things got more serious after turning for home, where Mishriff took a slight advantage.

But Ryan Moore had worked the French Guineas and Derby winner into a position to pounce - and once he asked Aidan O'Brien's three-year-old to quicken the response was immediate.

Stretching clear, the heavily-backed Siyouni colt (even-money favourite) won by three and a half lengths from Addeyyb, with Mishriff another neck back in third.

