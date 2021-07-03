Aidan O'Brien's St Mark's Basilica wins the Eclipse

St Mark's Basilica ridden by Ryan Moore wins The Coral-Eclipse on Coral-Eclipse Day of The Coral Summer Festival 2021 at Sandown Park racecourse, Esher. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday July 3, 2021. See PA story RACING Sandown. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 15:49

Aidan O'Brien's French Guineas and Derby winner St Mark's Basilica ran out a brilliant winner of the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park.

Only four went to post for the Group One feature - but it was a high-class quartet, and Champion Stakes winner Addeyyb led them from the stalls.

The field moved in single file until things got more serious after turning for home, where Mishriff took a slight advantage.

But Ryan Moore had worked the French Guineas and Derby winner into a position to pounce - and once he asked Aidan O'Brien's three-year-old to quicken the response was immediate.

Stretching clear, the heavily-backed Siyouni colt (even-money favourite) won by three and a half lengths from Addeyyb, with Mishriff another neck back in third.

More to follow

