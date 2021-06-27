Thundering Nights prevails in Pretty Polly Stakes thriller for Joseph O’Brien

Successful with Iridessa in 2019, Joseph O’Brien won the Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes for the second time when Thundering Nights got the better of Santa Barbara in Sunday’s renewal of the Group 1 fillies’ event at the Curragh.

Shane Crosse, riding his second Group 1 winner, punched the air in delight after his mount prevailed by a neck over the Ballydoyle filly, with favourite Cayenne Pepper filling third spot.

This was a notable training achievement by O’Brien as Thundering Nights, second leg of a big-race double for the stable, was racing just four weeks after being pipped in a Grade 2 at Belmont Park.

O’Brien said:, “She’s a great mare. She’s very tough, with a great constitution. Every time you ask her a question, she rides to the occasion and never runs a bad race. She had a bit of a look around in front, but fought back well when Santa Barbara tackled her.

“She was unlucky in America. I’d say the tight track caught her out and she would have won in another stride. We had to leave her over there for a week, where she trained away, so she’s only home less than three weeks. She has more options in America – races like the Beverly D – or she could go for something like the Nassau (in Goodwood). Whatever she does in the future, she’s a Group 1 winner and a very exciting broodmare for the future.”

On a weekend of disappointments, Aidan O’Brien won the Group 2 Comer Group International Curragh Cup with Ascot Gold Cup also ran (beaten fifty-four lengths) Amhran na Bhfiann, in a race stolen from the front by Colin Keane (second leg of a double for the champion-jockey).

He galloped on resolutely to beat favourite Pondus by seven lengths.

O’Brien said, “That’s probably his trip – two and a half miles was too far in Ascot. He’s a good, honest to God horse and is still coming forward. He has a little bit of class and keeps galloping and is a horse for the Irish St. Leger.”

Completing a good day for the O’Brien family, Donnacha saddled 100-rated Emporio, an eight-race maiden, to land the concluding one-mile maiden under Gavin Ryan, squeezing through a gap before stretching clear to score by four lengths.

A stable favourite at Johnny Murtagh’s, six-year-old Urban Beat, 2lb. higher than when finishing third in the race last year, defied top-weight of 10-0 in the €100,000 Paddy Power Rockingham Handicap.

In a group of only three racing along the stands rail, Ben Coen’s mount had two lengths to spare over the pack on the far side, prompting Coen to comment, “We decided to let him bowl along, back in a handicap, he pinged the gate and enjoyed being in front. He quickened up nicely from the two and got a bit lonely in the last fifty yards.”

Trainer Murtagh was not present but, in typical ebullient style, is already considering a tilt at the Group 1 Abbaye at Longchamp in October as Urban Beat’s ultimate aim.

In the earlier two-year-old action, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Velocidad, a 25,000 Guineas yearling purchase, retained her unbeaten record when landing the four-runner, Group 2 Airlie Stud 2-Y-0 (Fillies) Stakes at the expense of Yet and disappointing favourite Cheerupsleepyjean.

Ridden by Declan McDonogh, the Gleneagles filly delighted her trainer, who explained: “She’s a talented, quick filly, although she’s from a staying family. She’s a Group 2 winner, so whatever happens from here is a bonus. The Cheveley Park is her long-term target.”

The opening seven-furlong maiden, steadily-run, produced a number of hard-lucky stories and a thrilling finish as the Ger Lyons-trained newcomer Atomic Jones (Colin keane) prevailed by a short-head over the unlucky, Joseph O’Brien-trained Point Gellibrand, with less than a length covering the first five home.

“He’s a big, raw horse and we brought him here for a day out, knowing that he’d improve plenty from the run,” said Shane Lyons.

“Colin said he loved the ground and that he’s a trip horse for next year, a real stayer.”

Locally-based Katy Brown captured the Ragusa (Premier) Handicap with remarkably versatile mare Effernock Fizz, a 22/1 shot who made all under Niall McCullagh and saw off the flattering Vultan by a length and a quarter.