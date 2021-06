In the frame in each of her seven starts, the Dermot Weld-trained Umneyaat should belatedly open her account in the Irish Stallion Farms Maiden in Ballinrobe today.

The Shadwell-owned Dansili filly has done little wrong, either as a juvenile, when her form included second placings behind Meala (at the Galway Festival) and Willow in Leopardstown, or in her three outings as a three-year-old.

She started this season with a runner-up effort to Maar in a Dundalk maiden in April, with subsequent Curragh maiden winner Call Me Sweetheart third.

On her next start, Oisin Orr tried to make all on Umneyaat in a Naas maiden before being headed late and finishing third behind Party House (went on to be third in a listed event in Navan) and subsequent winner The Blue Brilliant. Last time, she was staying on late when fourth to Create Belief in a premier handicap, for three-year-old fillies, at the Curragh, beaten less than three lengths by Johnny Murtagh’s filly who bolted-up in the Sandringham in Royal Ascot on Friday.

Rated 83 and wearing cheekpieces for the second time, Umneyaat sets a reasonable standard and is expected to end a frustrating sequence of placed efforts.

Starting Monday, 9lb. higher than when scoring at the Curragh on the opening day of the season, has obvious claims, under joint top-weight, in the Treacy’s Pharmacies Handicap.

Gillian Scott’s charge filled fifth spot behind Aesop in Cork at Easter and, last time, chased home Pepperoni Pete home in Naas last month, with one of today’s rivals Faithfulindian back in seventh.

Suited by some juice in the ground and with Billy Lee on board, the Raven’s Pass gelding should be tough to beat.

Dewcup, trained for Michael Ryan by Ted Walsh, has already landed two bumpers and two hurdles and he’ll be expected to break his duck on the Flat in today’s Paddy Smyth Memorial Apprentice Maiden, in which he’ll be ridden by the season’s leading apprentice Dylan Browne McMonagle, chasing his 21st win of the campaign.

This six-year-old has been tried in Grade 1 company over obstacles and boasts some rock-solid Flat form, including a second to subsequent listed winner Barrington Court at Bellewstown last summer and a narrow defeat by Danger Money at Tipperary.

His last run on the Flat was a sixth to Fil The Power, over an inadequate trip, at Gowran Park in April. Up in trip, he’ll be tough to beat here.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

4.40. Alice Kitty

5.10. Umneyaat (Nap)

5.40. Starting Monday

6.10. Speedy Mix

6.40. Dewcup (n.b.)

7.10. Merroir

7.40. Clan Jock

8.10. We’ll Go Again

Next Best

4.40. Macadam’s Rock

5.10. Optimistic Belief

5.40. Thefaithfulindian

6.10. Bella Coaster

6.40. Weather Alert

7.10. Starlight Dream

7.40. Take A Turn

8.10. Swelltime