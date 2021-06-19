Dream Of Dreams comes good in Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot

Dream Of Dreams was beaten in two photo-finishes in the past two runnings
Dream Of Dreams comes good in Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot

Dream Of Dreams (left) and Ryan Moore win for trainer Michael Stoute. Picture: Healy Racing

Sat, 19 Jun, 2021 - 18:00
Keith Hamer

Dream Of Dreams finally won the Diamond Jubilee Stakes after two previous near-misses in the final day feature of Royal Ascot.

Michael Stoute – who has trained more winners at the meeting than anyone else – was recording his 82nd success at the fixture and having been beaten in two photo-finishes in the past two runnings, he will be delighted to have won with the chestnut.

Blue Point edged him out in 2019, while 12 months ago it was Hello Youmzain, and he was sent off the 3-1 favourite to make amends.

Tim Easterby’s Art Power – a winner 12 months ago in handicap company – set out to make it a real test and by halfway had most of his rivals in trouble.

They included Glen Shiel – successful on Champions Day last season for Hollie Doyle – but to his credit, he battled all the way to the line.

As Art Power’s stride began to shorten Ryan Moore sensed the time was right to attack on Dream Of Dreams, and despite having two lengths to make up when he started his challenge with a furlong to run he was almost on terms.

Glen Shiel did not go down with a fight, and Art Power stuck on gamely, but with Moore in full cry and a willing partner there was only going to be one outcome as the seven-year-old prevailed by a length, with three-quarters back to the third.

For Glen Shiel’s trainer Archie Watson it was a second agonising reverse of the week having had Dragon Symbol lose the Commonwealth Cup in the stewards’ room on Friday.

Stoute said: “The horse really deserved it. He’s a top-class sprinter and the previous two years one more stride and he wins, but that is not what it’s about. You’ve got to get there first. I’m really happy for him today.

“I was pretty hopeful from two out. He finishes well and he’s very effective at seven furlongs as well.

“He won a Group One last year at Haydock and he’s won Group races, but it has been frustrating because he has been beaten so narrowly in the past.

“He’s such a good racehorse and as he’s got older and mature, he’s relaxed more and got better.

“The team have done a great job, as have the two that ride him out, and he’s not run many below-par races but he is probably a little bit better now. That is because he is more relaxed.

“He was my last chance of the meeting. Group Ones have never been easy and it’s probably a little harder now and experience often gets beaten by these young pups.

“I don’t know where he’ll go next. He’s in the July Cup, but he didn’t go there last year as the ground was too quick. I don’t like running him on fast ground.”

Moore said: “Any winner here is important, but especially a prestigious race like this.

“Michael has been great to me my whole career, but he’s got this horse to perform in this race three times in a row so fair play to him.

“He’s been a great horse, he’s got better every year but a stiff six furlongs with cut in the ground is perfect.” 

Doyle was pleased with Glen Shiel, who was returning to his best having been fourth on his reappearance in Ireland.

She said: “That was a pleasing run and shows the horse is back to his best.”

Easterby said of Art Power: “It was a cracking run, he was out on his own and just got a bit tired in the last half a furlong. He ran to the line.

“I wouldn’t be against bringing him back to five for the King George at Goodwood.”

