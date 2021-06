Cork report: Thunder Kiss off the mark in Group company in Munster Oaks

Thunder Kiss scored her first Group victory when taking the Munster Oaks Stakes at Cork for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane.

The four-year-old was second on her Group Three debut when contesting the Blue Wind Stakes at Naas last time, missing out by three-quarters of a length after coming home behind Insinuendo.

This time filly was triumphant when stepping up in trip, picking off her rivals in the closing stages of the race to prevail by three-quarters of a length at 3-1.

“She has been promising that. She has been black-type placed before, but getting this win was most important,” said Shane Lyons, the trainer’s brother and assistant.

“We knew she would this season as she has strengthened up big time.

“I’m delighted for (owner-breeder) Maurice Regan and all the Newtown Anner team.

“She is not ground-dependent, she has really appreciated stepping up in trip to one mile and four furlongs, albeit she ran a cracker over one-mile-two last time and we’ll have fun in those races.

“She has improved with age and hopefully will improve again next year. She could eventually run in those cup races, but we’ll get her home now and make a plan.

“Maurice is a great supporter of ours (and) has a good band of mares as well, so this is most important and is a prestigious race to win.”

Jessica Harrington’s Silence Please was second, with Aidan O’Brien’s High Heels a further length back in third.

Ireland’s highest-rated sprinter Logo Hunter recorded his second listed success when justifying 8/11 favouritism in the Midsummer Sprint Stakes, in the hands of Billy Lee, deputising for the suspended Seamus Heffernan.

His trainer Michael Browne missed seeing his stable star triumph as he was attending the Sales in Goffs.

But Logo Hunter’s owner Patrick Moyles was present for the first time to see his charge triumph - he had missed his three previous wins due to Covid restrictions and stated: “I’d say it’s killing Michael not to be here. Billy said the ground was a bit dead for him, but he picked up and won well.”

“There have been loads of offers for him, but not the right one. He’s a very exciting horse and will go to the Curragh for Group 2 Sapphire Stakes now.”

Winning rider Lee added: “He’s a ball of speed, a little legend. He did the running and I just did the steering. I’d say the better the race, the better the horse.”

Joint-favourite Morph Speed made it three wins from five starts since joining Richard O’Brien and defied a 6lb. penalty for a win at Leopardstown last week, when landing the €40,000 Cork Derby at the expense of Federika Sophia, Aesop and the flattering Vultan. O’Brien declared, “It’s a massive deal for us to win a race of this calibre. He’s a beautiful, straight-forward horse and has hit a really good vein of form.”